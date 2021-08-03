Streaming issues? Report here
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:52
Olympics Update
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Michael Pedro, EWN reporter
Today at 13:35
The Weird Science of How Sweat Attracts
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Prof Shivesh Maharaj - Head of Department of Otorhinolaryngologyat Wits
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Norman Mackechnie - Portfolio Manager at Momentum Asset Management
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Bishop - Founding Editor at Billionaire Tomorrow
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Investment School
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Joseph Busha - Managing Director at JM Busha Investment Group
No Items to show
I would like the DA and other parties to bring ANC below 50% - John Steenhuisen

3 August 2021 11:39 AM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
Democratic Alliance DA
John Steenhuisen

The Democratic Alliance leader says there is racial scapegoating in KwaZulu-Natal and it is dangerous to paint the Phoenix community with a single brush.

Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhuisen joins Nickolaus Bauer to discuss the DA's visit to KwaZulu-Natal and what he will do if President Cyril Ramaphosa offered him and the opposition party Cabinet posts.

READ: Riots are a result of ANC factional battles, those guilty must be prosecuted - DA

ANC internal battles sparked ... unemployment, poverty and exclusion that still bedevil South Africa after over 20 years of democracy. Far too many of our citizens had not tasted the real fruits of freedom yet. Unemployment, over 65% youth unemployment rate, these are all terrible figures and unsustainable. We have to look at those underlying issues.

John Steenhuisen, Leader - Democratic Alliance

There is a dangerous trend developing here in KwaZulu-Natal, there is a racial scapegoating that's taking place in communities like Phoenix. The EFF marched against what they called racism, it is dangerous when we paint a community with a single brush.

John Steenhuisen, Leader - Democratic Alliance

Yes, there were acts of vigilantism and that must be condemned, the law must be felt by those people. By far the overwhelming majority of those citizens were just defending and protecting their homes, their livelihoods and their families.

John Steenhuisen, Leader - Democratic Alliance

What South Africa does need is s strong opposition and I think we've played a good role there. I would much prefer to see a situation where the DA and other parties bring the ANC below 50% and create a government where you don't have one party dominating.

John Steenhuisen, Leader - Democratic Alliance

Listen below for the full interview...




3 August 2021 11:39 AM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
Democratic Alliance DA
John Steenhuisen

