I would like the DA and other parties to bring ANC below 50% - John Steenhuisen





Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhuisen joins Nickolaus Bauer to discuss the DA's visit to KwaZulu-Natal and what he will do if President Cyril Ramaphosa offered him and the opposition party Cabinet posts.

ANC internal battles sparked ... unemployment, poverty and exclusion that still bedevil South Africa after over 20 years of democracy. Far too many of our citizens had not tasted the real fruits of freedom yet. Unemployment, over 65% youth unemployment rate, these are all terrible figures and unsustainable. We have to look at those underlying issues. John Steenhuisen, Leader - Democratic Alliance

There is a dangerous trend developing here in KwaZulu-Natal, there is a racial scapegoating that's taking place in communities like Phoenix. The EFF marched against what they called racism, it is dangerous when we paint a community with a single brush. John Steenhuisen, Leader - Democratic Alliance

Yes, there were acts of vigilantism and that must be condemned, the law must be felt by those people. By far the overwhelming majority of those citizens were just defending and protecting their homes, their livelihoods and their families. John Steenhuisen, Leader - Democratic Alliance

What South Africa does need is s strong opposition and I think we've played a good role there. I would much prefer to see a situation where the DA and other parties bring the ANC below 50% and create a government where you don't have one party dominating. John Steenhuisen, Leader - Democratic Alliance

Listen below for the full interview...