I would like the DA and other parties to bring ANC below 50% - John Steenhuisen
Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhuisen joins Nickolaus Bauer to discuss the DA's visit to KwaZulu-Natal and what he will do if President Cyril Ramaphosa offered him and the opposition party Cabinet posts.
READ: Riots are a result of ANC factional battles, those guilty must be prosecuted - DA
ANC internal battles sparked ... unemployment, poverty and exclusion that still bedevil South Africa after over 20 years of democracy. Far too many of our citizens had not tasted the real fruits of freedom yet. Unemployment, over 65% youth unemployment rate, these are all terrible figures and unsustainable. We have to look at those underlying issues.John Steenhuisen, Leader - Democratic Alliance
There is a dangerous trend developing here in KwaZulu-Natal, there is a racial scapegoating that's taking place in communities like Phoenix. The EFF marched against what they called racism, it is dangerous when we paint a community with a single brush.John Steenhuisen, Leader - Democratic Alliance
Yes, there were acts of vigilantism and that must be condemned, the law must be felt by those people. By far the overwhelming majority of those citizens were just defending and protecting their homes, their livelihoods and their families.John Steenhuisen, Leader - Democratic Alliance
What South Africa does need is s strong opposition and I think we've played a good role there. I would much prefer to see a situation where the DA and other parties bring the ANC below 50% and create a government where you don't have one party dominating.John Steenhuisen, Leader - Democratic Alliance
Listen below for the full interview...
More from Politics
Digital Vibes saga legal process may take a very long time to resolve
It seems the legal process regarding the controversial Digital vibes tender may take a long time to play out fully.Read More
New Discovery Life clients could be penalised for not getting vaccinated
The Money Show interviews CEO Riaan van Reenen about Discovery Life's vaccination incentive scheme.Read More
Absa Bank Kenya breaks tradition and goes out looking to help grow SMEs
Business Banking Director Elizabeth Wasunna-Ochwa believes all strata of society want opportunity and access to the market.Read More
SMMEs in South Africa: Enterprise Supply Developments need to up their game
The days of implementing Enterprise and Supplier Development as a tick box exercise are over... Now, it's about making an impact.Read More
Will budgeting for public sector wage increase affect service delivery?
On The Money Show, Citibank economist Gina Schoeman explains where the money for the civil servant wage increase will come from.Read More
Localisation improves Africa’s access to mainstream supply chains
The progressive attitude of policymakers has sparked a revolution that will see SMEs flourish on the African continent.Read More
Interest rate unchanged, unrest affects growth forecast says Sarb Governor
The Money Show talks to Prof. Adrian Saville (Genera Capital) about the Reserve Bank's outlook for the economy.Read More
'Cyber attack' on Transnet: Govt investigating if linked to continuing unrest
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Steven Ambrose, Head of Cyber Security at Atvance Intelligence.Read More
South Africa's centre held. Whoever is behind this must be surprised – analyst
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews political and trend analyst JP Landman.Read More