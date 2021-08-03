Streaming issues? Report here
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
'A family friend lost his healthy father after he took a COVID-19 vaccine'

3 August 2021 10:56 AM
by Siyamthanda Matiso
Tags:
Health Department
COVID-19
Professor Helen Rees
Covid-19 vaccination

Listeners on the Clement Manyathela show weigh in on the reasons as to why they are not willing to take the coronavirus vaccines.

The first half of more than 5.6 million Pfizer vaccine doses arrived in the country from the United States (US) on Saturday 31 July, in an effort to reach herd immunity.

The plane carrying over 2.8 million vials was welcomed at the OR Tambo International Airport.

Many listeners on the Clement Manyantherla Show expressed their fears and the reasons for not taking the vaccines with many arguing that the vaccine has not proven to work.

I think we as the people are missing the point, we need experts to come to our community and explain how the vaccine works because there are just so many miscommunications going on and on top of that the people in my community are spreading rumours on how the vaccines disrupt one's DNA. Until experts or the health department decided to come and give a proper detailed explanation, people will continue being reluctant.

Lumka, Caller

I am one of those people who are scared of taking the vaccines and that also includes my wife, the reason being, we know people in our lives who have not taken well to the vaccine. We have a family friend who just lost his father, recently after he took the vaccine. He went to the vaccine sites healthy, when he took the vaccine he immediately collapsed and the next day passed away.

Nhlanhla, Caller

I will not take the vaccine until it is proven that it is safe to use, the media is giving us mixed messages, so we need someone to prove to us that this vaccine works.

Luxolo, Caller

I have not taken the vaccine and will not take it the vaccine. Tell me, when you get the vaccine does it mean you will not get COVID-19 again? If the answer is no then that is not a vaccine.

John, Caller

RELATED: US vaccine donation will go a long way to help SA reach targets – Health Dept

The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) chairperson, Prof Helen Rees called into the show to explain how safe and effective the COVID-19 vaccine is and encouraged people to get a jab in an effort to combat the virus.

I think people are fearful because the vaccine was developed rapidly and so people are asking the question if you developed things rapidly are you doing it properly.

South African Health Products Regulatory Authority, Chairperson - Prof Helen Rees

Yes, they are developed rapidly because we have a pandemic, we had to push every single phase of that development to overlap. We did not cut corners on looking at whether these vaccines are going to be safe or effective and we had all that data before we gave an emergency use permission.

South African Health Products Regulatory Authority, Chairperson - Prof Helen Rees

The scientists have changed their direction and refocused in South Africa on COVID-19, vaccines, and surveillance. They have done it effectively and some are true for the world as it has a vast amount of scientific resources and financial resources on the development of the vaccine because if we do not have a vaccine, frankly, this pandemic will continue and we will have more and more variants.

South African Health Products Regulatory Authority, Chairperson - Prof Helen Rees

Listen to the full conversation below...


































