ANC integrity commission hands report on Mkhize, Digital Vibes to party
JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC)’s integrity commission has completed and handed over its report on suspended Health Minister Zweli Mkhize to the party.
The commission’s chairperson, George Mashamba has confirmed to Eyewitness News that it met with Mkhize to get his side of the story on the multi-million rand Digital Vibes tender.
Mkhize, his son, Dedani, and some of his close associates have been implicated in the irregular contract, with some of the documents submitted by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) at the Special Tribunal last week directly implicating the embattled politician.
Recent developments have claimed that his son received money in large boxes.
Insiders have told Eyewitness News that the ANC’s national working committee (NWC) was informed of the integrity commission report being finalised but that it would be unpacked and dealt with at the next national executive committee (NEC) meeting.
The commission’s chairperson, Mashamba: "We have sent a report to the organisation and we also sent a copy to the NEC to process."
This article first appeared on EWN : ANC integrity commission hands report on Mkhize, Digital Vibes to party
Source : @DrZweliMkhize/Twitter
