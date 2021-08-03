Jolidee Matongo the frontrunner to become Johannesburg mayor





Eyewitness News has reported that the Democratic Alliance (DA) in the Johannesburg City Council has decided to approach the provincial government in a bid to force a sitting to elect the late Mayor Geoff Makhubo’s replacement.

Eyewitness News senior politics journalist Tshidi Madia has more.

The council has been waiting on the ANC to make up its mind about who it wants to field as a mayoral candidate. Normally when a council is elected they are given 14 days to make a decision with regard to the mayor, however, when something like thin happens - an unfortunate event where Geoff Makhubo has passed away - there is no stipulation. Tshidi Madia, Senior politics journalist - Eyewitness News

What has been happening is that the ANC in council has been debating their own factional issue on who to field for the longest time. The DA has been frustrated, asking the province to intervene. The ANC says it has got names, they submitted their names to Gauteng. Tshidi Madia, Senior politics journalist - Eyewitness News

Leading the pack is MMC Jolidee Matongo, who once served as the ANC spokesperson in the region and he is the finance MMC. He is part of the faction that's said to be ANC in Johannesburg. His name now needs to go to the ANC and he needs to be interviewed. The ANC ha introduced a system where they want to inteview candidates and to make sure they have the qualifications. Tshidi Madia, Senior politics journalist - Eyewitness News

Listen below for the full interview...