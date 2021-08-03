'Implementation of retirement fund access needs to be done with care'





Momentum Corporate head of FundsAtWork Nashalin Portrag says once the framework for the retirement fund early access is finalised they would be able to educate members and adapting the guidelines.

Finance minister Tito Mboweni announced last week that they are in conversation with the National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac) about proposed limited withdrawals from the retirement fund.

Such an implementation needs to be done with great care. If it drives the wrong behaviour it can have dire long-term consequences for members who are already saving far too little for retirement. Nashalin Portrag, Head of FundsAtWork - Momentum Corporate

If we go down the road for early access, it is important to have clarity on the parameters and controls for early access. Nashalin Portrag, Head of FundsAtWork - Momentum Corporate

