BODY ODOUR: 'Human being's natural scent appeals to other human beings'
Billions are spent every year by people who purchase deodorants, perfumes, and antiperspirants to try to conceal unpleasant body odour and avoid judgment from others.
What if the obsession with blocking body odour is interfering with important lines of communication, those helpful messages aromas send about anxiety, illness, or even romance?
University of the Witwatersrand Department of Otorhinolaryngology head Prof Shivesh Maharaj explained that smell is often overlooked as many people often rely on sight and hearing.
The world is dominated by images, colours and sound.Prof Shivesh Maharaj - Head of department of otorhinolaryngologyat - University of the Witwatersrand
Often smell has been relegated to what we all call neglected senses and I think that is mainly due to the society we live in compared to the rest of the animal kingdom and human beings.Prof Shivesh Maharaj - Head of department of otorhinolaryngologyat - University of the Witwatersrand
Smell has taken the back seat and it is one extremely important from an evolutionary stage to a mother and child bonding with each other and also recognising those who are within our community by just the way they smell.Prof Shivesh Maharaj - Head of department of otorhinolaryngologyat - University of the Witwatersrand
The pandemic has taught us how crucial smell is as many lose their sense of smell which can feel debilitating.Prof Shivesh Maharaj - Head of department of otorhinolaryngologyat - University of the Witwatersrand
Maharaj went on to explain why some odours can attract others while others may be off-put when smelling the same person or thing.
The sense of smell goes back in terms of dating or mating before human beings started their form of courtship rituals.Prof Shivesh Maharaj - Head of department of otorhinolaryngologyat - University of the Witwatersrand
Human beings' natural scent is actually appealing to other human beings.Prof Shivesh Maharaj - Head of department of otorhinolaryngologyat - University of the Witwatersrand
Maharaj says even though everyone is smelling different, people are conditioned to not enjoy unpleasant experiences when it comes to senses.
No one likes unpleasant smells, the same way no ones likes to look at bright lights or hear loud music at times.Prof Shivesh Maharaj - Head of department of otorhinolaryngologyat - University of the Witwatersrand
Listen to the full interview...
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_114740441_pretty-woman-and-smell-bad-smell-concept.html?term=farting&vti=mf5i1jczp4rotf5hh4-1-72
