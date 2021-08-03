How investing a third of everything I earned changed my life, forever
Every year in July, The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews “Supersaver Julia”.
Julia has a huge following among his listeners who find her story inspirational.
For a decade from 2007, she invested a third of her income.
Her earnings would grow more by more than five times (she’s a corporate consultant), yet she kept her expenses the same.
At one stage, she earned R1 million a year, but drove an old Opel Corsa Lite and rented a small flat close to work.
When the time came for the Corsa to go, she bought a Toyota Etios.
She stopped adding to her investments in 2016 but nevertheless left it untouched.
By that time, she had put away R3.2 million.
Julia spends only eight hours per year reviewing her investments.
Her investments – even after a few recent drawdowns – are now worth almost R6 million.
For more detail, read “How to make R2.7m with just 40 hours of work” by Whitfield for Financial Mail.
Alternatively, scroll up to listen to Whitfield's interview with Julia.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : How investing a third of everything I earned changed my life, forever
