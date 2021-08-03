Some schools going back to the rotational timetable
This week pupils were allowed to go back to school full time, pupils from grades R to 7, as well as learners attending special education needs’ schools, following the approval from Basic Education Department, teacher unions and the National Coronavirus Command Council.
Eyewitness News reporter Thando Kubheka says even though Day 1 was a success, it seems things have changed on Day 2 as some schools have realised they do not have the capacity of having students come back on a full-time basis.
On Day 2 what we are noticing especially in most schools is that the full-time attendance of Grade 1 to 7 is not fully implementable under the current lockdown regulations. Schools are complaining that they simply do not have the capacity or space to implement the 1-meter physical distancing measures.Thando Kubheka, Reporter - Eyewitness News
I have heard that some parents have received letters and notices that some schools are now going back to the rotational timetable, where students will attend on different days.Thando Kubheka, Reporter - Eyewitness News
RELATED: Safety first! Panyaza Lesufi cautions schools as daily classes resume
Kubheka says schools do not want to compromise with the health of pupils and that Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga proposed a few suggestions when visiting schools in Ekurhuleni today.
The minister proposed today that schools should probably make use of the space outside where they can social distance, also get teacher assistance on board to try and assist with the capacity issues, and most importantly that the matter will be communicated back to the cabinet and the National Coronavirus Command Council.Thando Kubheka, Reporter - Eyewitness News
Listen to the full interview below...
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_39983743_on-the-chalkboard-of-the-classroom.html
More from Local
BODY ODOUR: 'Human being's natural scent appeals to other human beings'
University of the Witwatersrand Department of Otorhinolaryngology head Prof Shivesh Maharaj explained the weird science on how sweat and certain scents attract other human beings.Read More
'Implementation of retirement fund access needs to be done with care'
Mandy Wiener speaks to Momentum Corporate head of FundsAtWork Nashalin Portrag about access to the retirement funds.Read More
Jolidee Matongo the frontrunner to become Johannesburg mayor
Eyewitness News senior politics journalist Tshidi Madia says the finance MMC is part of the faction that's said to be ANC in Johannesburg and the ANC will interview him.Read More
ANC integrity commission hands report on Mkhize, Digital Vibes to party
The commission’s chairperson, George Mashamba has confirmed to Eyewitness News that it met with suspended Health Minister Zweli Mkhize to get his side of the story on the multi-million rand Digital Vibes tender.Read More
'A family friend lost his healthy father after he took a COVID-19 vaccine'
Listeners on the Clement Manyathela show weigh in on the reasons as to why they are not willing to take the coronavirus vaccines.Read More
Law enforcement to be increased to ensure CT taxi deal is respected - Mbalula
Clement Manyathela speaks to Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula about the ceasefire agreement in the Western Cape.Read More
COVID-19: South Africa records 5,575 new cases and 246 deaths
The Health Department says 7,769,799 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.Read More
'It will be tough for Rea Vaya to remove taxis from the busy Louis Botha Avenue'
City of Johannesburg executive director of transport Dorothy Mabuza and journalist Ferial Haffaje discuss why Phase 1c of Rea Vaya is five years behind schedule.Read More
Ramaphosa set to return to Zondo Inquiry next week
The president will complete his evidence relating to the ANC in his capacity as the current president and former deputy president of the party.Read More