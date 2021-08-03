Streaming issues? Report here
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 16:20
#MyHome Town: Rustenburg , Paardekraal ext 3 with Sharlote Mogomotsi Mosimane
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Charlotte Mosimane, founder of Crystal Clear Bar Water Holdings
Today at 16:40
Cricket SA's Hearings On Racism : Former Cricket SA CEO Thabang Moroe
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Hloni Mtimkulu ,eNCA sports reporter
Today at 16:50
Bandwidth within parts of South Africa
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Willington Ngwepe - CEO of ICASA
Today at 17:10
Local Elections date announce: What Parties will be doing.
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Ashley Sauls, Patriotic Alliance Johannesburg Mayoral Candidate
Today at 18:05
SPOTS 3/3
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:09
SARS' Criminal and Illicit Economy Activities division traces VBS money to a Limpopo businessman
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pauli Van Wyk - Journalist with Scorpio at Daily Maverick
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Norman Mackechnie - Portfolio Manager at Momentum Asset Management
Today at 18:39
IMF nations approve record $650bn to aid virus fight - the bulk of that money might go to rich countries
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Isaah Mhlanga - Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Bishop - Founding Editor at Billionaire Tomorrow
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Investment School
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Joseph Busha - Managing Director at JM Busha Investment Group
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Some schools going back to the rotational timetable

3 August 2021 4:17 PM
by Siyamthanda Matiso
Tags:
Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi
Department of Education
german schools reopen

Eyewitness News reporter Thando Kubheka unpacked how some schools are struggling to have pupils back at full capacity due to lockdown regulations.

This week pupils were allowed to go back to school full time, pupils from grades R to 7, as well as learners attending special education needs’ schools, following the approval from Basic Education Department, teacher unions and the National Coronavirus Command Council.

Eyewitness News reporter Thando Kubheka says even though Day 1 was a success, it seems things have changed on Day 2 as some schools have realised they do not have the capacity of having students come back on a full-time basis.

On Day 2 what we are noticing especially in most schools is that the full-time attendance of Grade 1 to 7 is not fully implementable under the current lockdown regulations. Schools are complaining that they simply do not have the capacity or space to implement the 1-meter physical distancing measures.

Thando Kubheka, Reporter - Eyewitness News

I have heard that some parents have received letters and notices that some schools are now going back to the rotational timetable, where students will attend on different days.

Thando Kubheka, Reporter - Eyewitness News

RELATED: Safety first! Panyaza Lesufi cautions schools as daily classes resume

Kubheka says schools do not want to compromise with the health of pupils and that Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga proposed a few suggestions when visiting schools in Ekurhuleni today.

The minister proposed today that schools should probably make use of the space outside where they can social distance, also get teacher assistance on board to try and assist with the capacity issues, and most importantly that the matter will be communicated back to the cabinet and the National Coronavirus Command Council.

Thando Kubheka, Reporter - Eyewitness News

Listen to the full interview below...




