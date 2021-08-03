Some schools going back to the rotational timetable





This week pupils were allowed to go back to school full time, pupils from grades R to 7, as well as learners attending special education needs’ schools, following the approval from Basic Education Department, teacher unions and the National Coronavirus Command Council.

Eyewitness News reporter Thando Kubheka says even though Day 1 was a success, it seems things have changed on Day 2 as some schools have realised they do not have the capacity of having students come back on a full-time basis.

On Day 2 what we are noticing especially in most schools is that the full-time attendance of Grade 1 to 7 is not fully implementable under the current lockdown regulations. Schools are complaining that they simply do not have the capacity or space to implement the 1-meter physical distancing measures. Thando Kubheka, Reporter - Eyewitness News

I have heard that some parents have received letters and notices that some schools are now going back to the rotational timetable, where students will attend on different days. Thando Kubheka, Reporter - Eyewitness News

RELATED: Safety first! Panyaza Lesufi cautions schools as daily classes resume

Kubheka says schools do not want to compromise with the health of pupils and that Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga proposed a few suggestions when visiting schools in Ekurhuleni today.

The minister proposed today that schools should probably make use of the space outside where they can social distance, also get teacher assistance on board to try and assist with the capacity issues, and most importantly that the matter will be communicated back to the cabinet and the National Coronavirus Command Council. Thando Kubheka, Reporter - Eyewitness News

Listen to the full interview below...