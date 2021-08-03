When will South Africa's internet connection problem be solved?





Whose responsibility is it to make sure that remote areas get proper access to the internet? Is it part of the licensing condition of cellphone companies? If not, shouldn't it be?

Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) CEO Willington Ngwepe sheds light on what is the government's obligation.

It is the responsibility of both Icasa 9whickh licenses the communications service providers) and communications service providers themselves to ensure that all the areas are covered. It's a combination of factors. There is no adequate coverage in those areas but even in instances where there is coverage, there has been a lot of traffic congestions and now occasioned maybe by Covid as well. Willington Ngwepe, CEO - Independent Communications Authority of South Africa

There are a number of interventions that both Icasa and the industry are implementing to address the problem. In the short term, operators have plans in place to put up news sites and put capacity on those existing sites that have been identified. We have released spectrum on a temporary basis and the operators have used it in some areas where it is possible to use it to improve network capacity and quality Willington Ngwepe, CEO - Independent Communications Authority of South Africa

The most rural of areas have been specifically identified for targeted intervention for people that will be assigned spectrum. Willington Ngwepe, CEO - Independent Communications Authority of South Africa

