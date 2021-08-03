IMF approves record R9-trillion to help countries deal with pandemic fallout
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has approved more than R9 trillion ($650 billion) to help countries weather the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The funding (effective on 23 August 23) will take the form of a general allocation of special drawing rights (SDRs).
It's the largest SDR allocation in the history of the Fund.
IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva described it as “a shot in the arm for the world” that will help boost global economic stability.
The IMF’s Board of Governors approved a new general allocation of SDRs equivalent to US$650 billion. Managing Director @KGeorgieva says it’s a historic decision reached at a time of unprecedented crisis. Read more: https://t.co/x8KCBR7G3l pic.twitter.com/ZYUbZyih4n— IMF (@IMFNews) August 2, 2021
If the bulk of that money goes to rich countries, won't it defeat the purpose of the allocation?
The IMF says about $275 billion will go to emerging markets and developing countries, including low-income countries.
Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes.
We need to take a step back and acknowledge that the IMF is not a charity organisation, says Mhlanga.
Countries do subscribe and they pay a subscription fee to access help when they need it.Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist - Alexander Forbes
Yes, they have helped many countries that have raised small subscriptions in terms of their contribution historically, but we also have to understand it in the context that countries access help in the proportion that they contribute financial resources that have accumulated in the SDR reserves.Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist - Alexander Forbes
Emerging markets and developing economies contribute far less compared to the rich countries by virtue of the rich countries having more financial muscle... So in times of crisis whoever holds the biggest chunk of the purse is going to demand more of the reserves that are there.Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist - Alexander Forbes
But the rich world cannot keep insulating itself from the poor world in perpetuity, comments Whitfield.
"You're as vulnerable as anybody else if your neighbour is hungry."
"You can't build a nice house in a bad neighbourhood and live comfortably there" Mhlanga concurs.
"Ultimately it's going to have a negative impact on you and that has been recognised a long time ago".
But that wisdom is not always applied, he says.
Now the IMF is calling for countries to channel some of their SDR allocations to poorer countries.Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist - Alexander Forbes
Listen to the conversation on The Money Show:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : IMF approves record R9-trillion to help countries deal with pandemic fallout
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/bumbledee/bumbledee1806/bumbledee180600472/104687607-washington-dc-june-04-2018-pedestrian-with-an-umbrella-near-international-monetary-fund-imf-headquar.jpg
More from Business
How Gift of the Givers attains huge 'brand' awareness with zero marketing budget
Gift of the Givers may be an unintentional brand, but we all know it - advertising expert Andy Rice on The Money Show.Read More
'A truck is like a 38-ton missile' - training drivers for sometimes volatile SA
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Arnoux Maré, founder of the Innovative Solutions Group.Read More
Sars goes after alleged VBS looter who owes tax of R61m on 'illicit' income
Bruce Whitfield talks to investigative journo Pauli Van Wyk about the 'Al Capone' strategy Sars is using to net Kabelo Matsepe.Read More
How investing a third of everything I earned changed my life, forever
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews "supersaver" Julia, as he does once every year in July.Read More
'Implementation of retirement fund access needs to be done with care'
Mandy Wiener speaks to Momentum Corporate head of FundsAtWork Nashalin Portrag about access to the retirement funds.Read More
What makes crypto so volatile, is it Elon Musk?
Colin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to help you understand how cryptocurrency works.Read More
Oxford professor Ian Goldin lays down optimistic vision of the future post-Covid
Bruce Whitfield interviews Professor Ian Goldin (Oxford) about his book “Rescue: From Global Crisis to a Better World”.Read More
'South Africa does not have a jobs problem – it has a skills problem'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Vukani Mngxati, CEO at Accenture in Africa.Read More
Everything is going to get more expensive - Automobile Association
Bruce Whitfield interviews Layton Beard (Spokesperson at the Automobile Association) and independent economist Ndumiso Hadebe.Read More
More from World
What makes crypto so volatile, is it Elon Musk?
Colin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to help you understand how cryptocurrency works.Read More
Discovery Health's plan for an effective COVID-19 vaccine rollout
What could Discovery Health's vaccine strategy mean for you?Read More
SMMEs in South Africa: Enterprise Supply Developments need to up their game
The days of implementing Enterprise and Supplier Development as a tick box exercise are over... Now, it's about making an impact.Read More
Localisation improves Africa’s access to mainstream supply chains
The progressive attitude of policymakers has sparked a revolution that will see SMEs flourish on the African continent.Read More
Resilient employees make for resilient businesses
New research highlights that now, more than ever, employee mindsets really matter.Read More
Covid-19 job cuts hit SA women hardest, new claims stats from old mutual confirm
Old Mutual Claim Statistics Report reveals that 58% of 2020 retrenchment cover claims were paid out to womenRead More
[VIDEOS] Jeff Bezos blasts off to become the latest space billionaire
Bezos made the trip not long after Richard Branson. It doesn't make them astronauts though, says astronomer Prof. David Block.Read More
To invest now or later - can one time the cryptocurrency market?
Colin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to help you understand how cryptocurrency works.Read More
UK's Branston Pickle brings space-exploring Branson back to earth with a bump
Richard Branson is a master of the brand stunt but this time he was upstaged by a humble little pickle, says Andy Rice.Read More