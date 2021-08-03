Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
How Gift of the Givers attains huge 'brand' awareness with zero marketing budget Gift of the Givers may be an unintentional brand, but we all know it - advertising expert Andy Rice on The Money Show. 3 August 2021 9:04 PM
'A truck is like a 38-ton missile' - training drivers for sometimes volatile SA The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Arnoux Maré, founder of the Innovative Solutions Group. 3 August 2021 8:32 PM
Sahpra explains safety and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines Listeners on the Clement Manyathela show weigh in on the reasons as to why they are not willing to take the coronavirus vaccines. 3 August 2021 7:42 PM
View all Local
Sars goes after alleged VBS looter who owes tax of R61m on 'illicit' income Bruce Whitfield talks to investigative journo Pauli Van Wyk about the 'Al Capone' strategy Sars is using to net Kabelo Matsepe. 3 August 2021 6:54 PM
I would like the DA and other parties to bring ANC below 50% - John Steenhuisen The Democratic Alliance leader says there is racial scapegoating in KwaZulu-Natal and it is dangerous to paint the Phoenix communi... 3 August 2021 11:39 AM
ANC integrity commission hands report on Mkhize, Digital Vibes to party The commission’s chairperson, George Mashamba has confirmed to Eyewitness News that it met with suspended Health Minister Zweli Mk... 3 August 2021 11:18 AM
View all Politics
IMF approves record R9-trillion to help countries deal with pandemic fallout Bruce Whitfiled interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Chief Economist, Alexander Forbes) about how the $650 bn SDR allocation will work. 3 August 2021 7:39 PM
How investing a third of everything I earned changed my life, forever The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews "supersaver" Julia, as he does once every year in July. 3 August 2021 2:24 PM
'Implementation of retirement fund access needs to be done with care' Mandy Wiener speaks to Momentum Corporate head of FundsAtWork Nashalin Portrag about access to the retirement funds. 3 August 2021 1:17 PM
View all Business
WATCH: University revealing $16M for student fees on graduation day goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 3 August 2021 9:26 AM
WATCH: So cool! Orangutan tries on sunglasses after visitor dropped them Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 3 August 2021 8:58 AM
What makes crypto so volatile, is it Elon Musk? Colin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to help you understand how cryptocurrency works. 3 August 2021 5:30 AM
View all Lifestyle
WATCH: High jumpers in tears as they decide to share gold medal Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 2 August 2021 8:55 AM
Tatjana Schoenmaker is absolutely exceptional - Princess Charlene Wittstock The former Olympian says she really salutes the athletes that have taken a very high risk to be in Japan during a pandemic. 30 July 2021 1:31 PM
SA's Schoenmaker smashes 200m breaststroke world record and claims Olympic gold Tatjana Schoenmaker won the women's 200m breaststroke in a new world record time of 2:18.95. 30 July 2021 5:23 AM
View all Sport
Joe Nina shares his 80s and 90s inspired playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 2 August 2021 4:25 PM
We will invest our prize money and draw a salary - Hush The 2021 winners of the pan-African Old Mutual Amazing Voices crown say they bonded more and learnt a lot of things about music du... 30 July 2021 3:02 PM
Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's family bathing habits cause a stir Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 July 2021 9:03 AM
View all Entertainment
Discovery Health's plan for an effective COVID-19 vaccine rollout What could Discovery Health's vaccine strategy mean for you? 30 July 2021 12:50 PM
SMMEs in South Africa: Enterprise Supply Developments need to up their game The days of implementing Enterprise and Supplier Development as a tick box exercise are over... Now, it's about making an impact. 29 July 2021 9:11 AM
Localisation improves Africa’s access to mainstream supply chains The progressive attitude of policymakers has sparked a revolution that will see SMEs flourish on the African continent. 26 July 2021 9:50 AM
View all World
Absa Bank Kenya breaks tradition and goes out looking to help grow SMEs Business Banking Director Elizabeth Wasunna-Ochwa believes all strata of society want opportunity and access to the market. 29 July 2021 10:09 AM
SMMEs in South Africa: Enterprise Supply Developments need to up their game The days of implementing Enterprise and Supplier Development as a tick box exercise are over... Now, it's about making an impact. 29 July 2021 9:11 AM
Localisation improves Africa’s access to mainstream supply chains The progressive attitude of policymakers has sparked a revolution that will see SMEs flourish on the African continent. 26 July 2021 9:50 AM
View all Africa
How Gift of the Givers attains huge 'brand' awareness with zero marketing budget Gift of the Givers may be an unintentional brand, but we all know it - advertising expert Andy Rice on The Money Show. 3 August 2021 9:04 PM
Oxford professor Ian Goldin lays down optimistic vision of the future post-Covid Bruce Whitfield interviews Professor Ian Goldin (Oxford) about his book “Rescue: From Global Crisis to a Better World”. 2 August 2021 7:56 PM
'South Africa does not have a jobs problem – it has a skills problem' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Vukani Mngxati, CEO at Accenture in Africa. 2 August 2021 7:18 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Local
fiber_manual_record
Opinion

How Gift of the Givers attains huge 'brand' awareness with zero marketing budget

3 August 2021 9:04 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Advertising
NGOs
Andy Rice
branding
Dr Imtiaz Sooliman
heroes and zeros
GIft of the Givers
marketing budget

Gift of the Givers may be an unintentional brand, but we all know it - advertising expert Andy Rice on The Money Show.
FILE: Gift of the Givers founder Imtiaz Sooliman. Picture: Kevin Brandt/EWN

Marketing directors the world over spend huge amounts of money hoping it will translate into positive awareness of chosen brands, notes advertising expert Andy Rice.

So wouldn't they be envious of one that that achieves huge levels of recognition thanks to brand recognition rather than brand investment?

Rice picks South Africa's Gift of the Givers for his weekly "hero" advertising rating because the NGO has managed to do just that.

RELATED: Gift of the Givers drills for water – without payment – at Helen Joseph Hospital

That is an extraordinary achievement and it may not even have been the purpose, more the unintentional strong brand. But it's there and everybody knows it.

Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert

It's a wonderful brand, whether they see it as a brand or not. It is.

Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert

RELATED: How Gift of the Givers helped UCT move and feed 4000 students

It's absolutely a worthy hero. You know how many people keep saying 'well, if only they were more involved in the running of the country just think how good we'd be'.

Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert

It comes down to leadership and it comes down to example... If there is a problem, Imtiaz Sooliman sends somebody with a spanner or whatever it might be and it's sorted out in three days! South Africans are very proud to actually put money in a place where they believe it will be well-utilised.

Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host

The efficient utilisation of infrastructure budgets is really an ambition that everybody has and they're the ones who seem to be fulfilling it.

Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert

Listen to Rice's critiques on the Heroes and Zeros slot on The Money Show (Gift of the Givers at 7:06):


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : How Gift of the Givers attains huge 'brand' awareness with zero marketing budget




3 August 2021 9:04 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Advertising
NGOs
Andy Rice
branding
Dr Imtiaz Sooliman
heroes and zeros
GIft of the Givers
marketing budget

More from Business

'A truck is like a 38-ton missile' - training drivers for sometimes volatile SA

3 August 2021 8:32 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Arnoux Maré, founder of the Innovative Solutions Group.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

IMF approves record R9-trillion to help countries deal with pandemic fallout

3 August 2021 7:39 PM

Bruce Whitfiled interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Chief Economist, Alexander Forbes) about how the $650 bn SDR allocation will work.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sars goes after alleged VBS looter who owes tax of R61m on 'illicit' income

3 August 2021 6:54 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to investigative journo Pauli Van Wyk about the 'Al Capone' strategy Sars is using to net Kabelo Matsepe.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How investing a third of everything I earned changed my life, forever

3 August 2021 2:24 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews "supersaver" Julia, as he does once every year in July.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Implementation of retirement fund access needs to be done with care'

3 August 2021 1:17 PM

Mandy Wiener speaks to Momentum Corporate head of FundsAtWork Nashalin Portrag about access to the retirement funds.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

What makes crypto so volatile, is it Elon Musk?

3 August 2021 5:30 AM

Colin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to help you understand how cryptocurrency works.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Oxford professor Ian Goldin lays down optimistic vision of the future post-Covid

2 August 2021 7:56 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Professor Ian Goldin (Oxford) about his book “Rescue: From Global Crisis to a Better World”.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'South Africa does not have a jobs problem – it has a skills problem'

2 August 2021 7:18 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Vukani Mngxati, CEO at Accenture in Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Everything is going to get more expensive - Automobile Association

2 August 2021 6:57 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Layton Beard (Spokesperson at the Automobile Association) and independent economist Ndumiso Hadebe.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lockdown, riots interrupted economic recovery - Absa

2 August 2021 6:27 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Miyelani Maluleke, an economist at Absa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

'A truck is like a 38-ton missile' - training drivers for sometimes volatile SA

3 August 2021 8:32 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Arnoux Maré, founder of the Innovative Solutions Group.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sahpra explains safety and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines

3 August 2021 7:42 PM

Listeners on the Clement Manyathela show weigh in on the reasons as to why they are not willing to take the coronavirus vaccines.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

When will South Africa's internet connection problem be solved?

3 August 2021 5:41 PM

Icasa CEO Willington Ngwepe says it is the responsibility of both the regulator and service providers and that rural areas have been identified for targeted intervention.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Some schools going back to the rotational timetable

3 August 2021 4:17 PM

Eyewitness News reporter Thando Kubheka unpacked how some schools are struggling to have pupils back at full capacity due to lockdown regulations.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

BODY ODOUR: 'Human being's natural scent appeals to other human beings'

3 August 2021 3:02 PM

University of the Witwatersrand Department of Otorhinolaryngology head Prof Shivesh Maharaj explained the weird science on how sweat and certain scents attract other human beings.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Implementation of retirement fund access needs to be done with care'

3 August 2021 1:17 PM

Mandy Wiener speaks to Momentum Corporate head of FundsAtWork Nashalin Portrag about access to the retirement funds.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Jolidee Matongo the frontrunner to become Johannesburg mayor

3 August 2021 1:15 PM

Eyewitness News senior politics journalist Tshidi Madia says the finance MMC is part of the faction that's said to be ANC in Johannesburg and the ANC will interview him.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC integrity commission hands report on Mkhize, Digital Vibes to party

3 August 2021 11:18 AM

The commission’s chairperson, George Mashamba has confirmed to Eyewitness News that it met with suspended Health Minister Zweli Mkhize to get his side of the story on the multi-million rand Digital Vibes tender.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Law enforcement to be increased to ensure CT taxi deal is respected - Mbalula

3 August 2021 8:31 AM

Clement Manyathela speaks to Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula about the ceasefire agreement in the Western Cape.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

COVID-19: South Africa records 5,575 new cases and 246 deaths

3 August 2021 6:49 AM

The Health Department says 7,769,799 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Opinion

Oxford professor Ian Goldin lays down optimistic vision of the future post-Covid

2 August 2021 7:56 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Professor Ian Goldin (Oxford) about his book “Rescue: From Global Crisis to a Better World”.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'South Africa does not have a jobs problem – it has a skills problem'

2 August 2021 7:18 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Vukani Mngxati, CEO at Accenture in Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Discovery Health's plan for an effective COVID-19 vaccine rollout

30 July 2021 12:50 PM

What could Discovery Health's vaccine strategy mean for you?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why hobbies can make you happier, and better at your job

29 July 2021 9:04 PM

'Turn on that part of your brain that gets excited.' Bruce Whitfield talks to Rich Mulholland, founder of Missing Link.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Food price inflation has peaked says Agbiz economist

22 July 2021 8:42 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Wandile Sihlobo, Chief Economist of the Agricultural Business Chamber of South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South Africa's centre held. Whoever is behind this must be surprised – analyst

22 July 2021 11:23 AM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews political and trend analyst JP Landman.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Are shopkeepers reaping huge profits from capitalizing on food shortages?

21 July 2021 8:58 PM

Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler investigates complaints of alleged profiteering by food retailers and airlines, on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Sports stars prepared to flop trying something new for Nike campaign

21 July 2021 8:38 PM

'Nike say, if you have a body you are an athlete!' The Money Show interviews branding expert Andy Rice about the Play New campaign

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ramaphosa holding 'crucial' meeting with business leaders on reconstruction

20 July 2021 7:02 PM

'Business should help ensure that SA's socio-economic problems are solved.' Bruce Whitfield talks to economist Dr Thabi Leoka.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Whistleblower Cynthia Stimpel fought against capture of SAA - and saved us R256m

19 July 2021 7:49 PM

Cynthia Stimpel about her book "Hijackers on Board: How One Courageous Whistleblower Fought Against the Capture of SAA".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

When will South Africa's internet connection problem be solved?

Local

Jolidee Matongo the frontrunner to become Johannesburg mayor

Local

Sahpra explains safety and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines

Local

EWN Highlights

New York to introduce vaccine pass for restaurants, gyms, shows

3 August 2021 8:46 PM

Kimberley man arrested for being in possession of dagga worth R700k

3 August 2021 8:42 PM

Steenhuisen: There must be consequences for damage, deaths from KZN unrest

3 August 2021 7:55 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA