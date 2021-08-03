How Gift of the Givers attains huge 'brand' awareness with zero marketing budget
Marketing directors the world over spend huge amounts of money hoping it will translate into positive awareness of chosen brands, notes advertising expert Andy Rice.
So wouldn't they be envious of one that that achieves huge levels of recognition thanks to brand recognition rather than brand investment?
Rice picks South Africa's Gift of the Givers for his weekly "hero" advertising rating because the NGO has managed to do just that.
RELATED: Gift of the Givers drills for water – without payment – at Helen Joseph Hospital
That is an extraordinary achievement and it may not even have been the purpose, more the unintentional strong brand. But it's there and everybody knows it.Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert
It's a wonderful brand, whether they see it as a brand or not. It is.Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert
RELATED: How Gift of the Givers helped UCT move and feed 4000 students
It's absolutely a worthy hero. You know how many people keep saying 'well, if only they were more involved in the running of the country just think how good we'd be'.Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert
It comes down to leadership and it comes down to example... If there is a problem, Imtiaz Sooliman sends somebody with a spanner or whatever it might be and it's sorted out in three days! South Africans are very proud to actually put money in a place where they believe it will be well-utilised.Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host
The efficient utilisation of infrastructure budgets is really an ambition that everybody has and they're the ones who seem to be fulfilling it.Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert
Listen to Rice's critiques on the Heroes and Zeros slot on The Money Show (Gift of the Givers at 7:06):
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : How Gift of the Givers attains huge 'brand' awareness with zero marketing budget
Source : Kevin Brandt/EWN
More from Business
'A truck is like a 38-ton missile' - training drivers for sometimes volatile SA
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Arnoux Maré, founder of the Innovative Solutions Group.Read More
IMF approves record R9-trillion to help countries deal with pandemic fallout
Bruce Whitfiled interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Chief Economist, Alexander Forbes) about how the $650 bn SDR allocation will work.Read More
Sars goes after alleged VBS looter who owes tax of R61m on 'illicit' income
Bruce Whitfield talks to investigative journo Pauli Van Wyk about the 'Al Capone' strategy Sars is using to net Kabelo Matsepe.Read More
How investing a third of everything I earned changed my life, forever
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews "supersaver" Julia, as he does once every year in July.Read More
'Implementation of retirement fund access needs to be done with care'
Mandy Wiener speaks to Momentum Corporate head of FundsAtWork Nashalin Portrag about access to the retirement funds.Read More
What makes crypto so volatile, is it Elon Musk?
Colin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to help you understand how cryptocurrency works.Read More
Oxford professor Ian Goldin lays down optimistic vision of the future post-Covid
Bruce Whitfield interviews Professor Ian Goldin (Oxford) about his book “Rescue: From Global Crisis to a Better World”.Read More
'South Africa does not have a jobs problem – it has a skills problem'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Vukani Mngxati, CEO at Accenture in Africa.Read More
Everything is going to get more expensive - Automobile Association
Bruce Whitfield interviews Layton Beard (Spokesperson at the Automobile Association) and independent economist Ndumiso Hadebe.Read More
More from Local
'A truck is like a 38-ton missile' - training drivers for sometimes volatile SA
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Arnoux Maré, founder of the Innovative Solutions Group.Read More
Sahpra explains safety and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines
Listeners on the Clement Manyathela show weigh in on the reasons as to why they are not willing to take the coronavirus vaccines.Read More
When will South Africa's internet connection problem be solved?
Icasa CEO Willington Ngwepe says it is the responsibility of both the regulator and service providers and that rural areas have been identified for targeted intervention.Read More
Some schools going back to the rotational timetable
Eyewitness News reporter Thando Kubheka unpacked how some schools are struggling to have pupils back at full capacity due to lockdown regulations.Read More
BODY ODOUR: 'Human being's natural scent appeals to other human beings'
University of the Witwatersrand Department of Otorhinolaryngology head Prof Shivesh Maharaj explained the weird science on how sweat and certain scents attract other human beings.Read More
'Implementation of retirement fund access needs to be done with care'
Mandy Wiener speaks to Momentum Corporate head of FundsAtWork Nashalin Portrag about access to the retirement funds.Read More
Jolidee Matongo the frontrunner to become Johannesburg mayor
Eyewitness News senior politics journalist Tshidi Madia says the finance MMC is part of the faction that's said to be ANC in Johannesburg and the ANC will interview him.Read More
ANC integrity commission hands report on Mkhize, Digital Vibes to party
The commission’s chairperson, George Mashamba has confirmed to Eyewitness News that it met with suspended Health Minister Zweli Mkhize to get his side of the story on the multi-million rand Digital Vibes tender.Read More
Law enforcement to be increased to ensure CT taxi deal is respected - Mbalula
Clement Manyathela speaks to Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula about the ceasefire agreement in the Western Cape.Read More
More from Opinion
Oxford professor Ian Goldin lays down optimistic vision of the future post-Covid
Bruce Whitfield interviews Professor Ian Goldin (Oxford) about his book “Rescue: From Global Crisis to a Better World”.Read More
'South Africa does not have a jobs problem – it has a skills problem'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Vukani Mngxati, CEO at Accenture in Africa.Read More
Discovery Health's plan for an effective COVID-19 vaccine rollout
What could Discovery Health's vaccine strategy mean for you?Read More
Why hobbies can make you happier, and better at your job
'Turn on that part of your brain that gets excited.' Bruce Whitfield talks to Rich Mulholland, founder of Missing Link.Read More
Food price inflation has peaked says Agbiz economist
Bruce Whitfield interviews Wandile Sihlobo, Chief Economist of the Agricultural Business Chamber of South Africa.Read More
South Africa's centre held. Whoever is behind this must be surprised – analyst
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews political and trend analyst JP Landman.Read More
Are shopkeepers reaping huge profits from capitalizing on food shortages?
Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler investigates complaints of alleged profiteering by food retailers and airlines, on The Money Show.Read More
[WATCH] Sports stars prepared to flop trying something new for Nike campaign
'Nike say, if you have a body you are an athlete!' The Money Show interviews branding expert Andy Rice about the Play New campaignRead More
Ramaphosa holding 'crucial' meeting with business leaders on reconstruction
'Business should help ensure that SA's socio-economic problems are solved.' Bruce Whitfield talks to economist Dr Thabi Leoka.Read More