'A truck is like a 38-ton missile' - training drivers for sometimes volatile SA

3 August 2021 8:32 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Arnoux Maré, founder of the Innovative Solutions Group.
Copyright : Sitthinan Saengsanga / 123rf

The July riots and looting in South Africa focused attention on the critical importance of logistics and supply chains in getting essentials like food and fuel to citizens.

Truck drivers were among the first targets of the unrest as trucks were set ablaze at the Mooi River Toll Plaza in KwaZulu-Natal.

RELATED: 'No need to panic buy food, but if mayhem spreads we will have serious problem'

Bruce Whitfield asks if truck drivers can be taught to drive more defensively or aggressively if needs be.

He talks to Arnoux Maré, founder of the Innovative Solutions Group (ISG).

One of the company's subsidiaries, Innovative Learning Solutions (ILS), operates as an academy that trains truck drivers.

We are the largest accredited code 14 training centre in Africa.

Arnoux Maré, Founder and CEO - Innovative Solutions Group

What we recognised last year in lockdown (and we didn't even know about the riots on their way)... is that we were facing a serious shortage of essential goods being delivered...

Arnoux Maré, Founder - Innovative Solutions Group

The training centre was started to hone drivers' skills, including driving skills and safety aspects.

As we see it the training and skills development as a whole, is definitely the future of a developing country like South Africa.

Arnoux Maré, Founder and CEO - Innovative Solutions Group

We should never underestimate the skill that these truck drivers have and also the intelligence... it takes to drive a truck.

Arnoux Maré, Founder and CEO - Innovative Solutions Group

A car is a four-wheel driven vehicle that is easily driven and easy controlled. A truck is more like a 38-ton missile going down a mountain path!

Arnoux Maré, Founder and CEO - Innovative Solutions Group

The norm is just a theoretical look at what should be done in different circumstances. That's why we changed the whole status quo of training when it comes to code 14, so we do both theoretical training... and the practical training... how to work in those circumstances of things go wrong, different ways of safeguarding the trucks, of checking blind spots...

Arnoux Maré, Founder and CEO - Innovative Solutions Group

For more from Maré, listen to the audio clip below:


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'A truck is like a 38-ton missile' - training drivers for sometimes volatile SA




