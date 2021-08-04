COVID-19: South Africa records 8,988 new cases and 555 deaths
South Africa has recorded 8,988 new Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 2,470,746.
The National Institute for Communicable Diseases said the majority of new cases were in the Gauteng with 2,267 infections, followed by the Western Cape with 2,233.
555 more people have died after contracting the coronavirus bringing the national death toll to 72,992 since the beginning of the pandemic.
RELATED: South Africa records 8,791 new cases and 178 deaths
The cumulative number of recoveries now stands at 2,250,708 with a recovery rate of 91,1%.
The total number of vaccines administered is 7,981,822 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.
As of today the cumulative number of #COVID19 cases identified in SA is 2 470 746 with 8 988 new cases reported. Today 555 deaths have been reported bringing the total to 72 992 deaths. The cumulative number of recoveries now stand at 2 250 708 with a recovery rate of 91,1% pic.twitter.com/jHeKmvz8YX— Department of Health (@HealthZA) August 3, 2021
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/lensw0rld/lensw0rld2003/lensw0rld200300081/142212922-coronavirus-covid-19-warning-sign.jpg
More from Local
WATCH LIVE: Shona Ferguson funeral service
Ferguson passed away last week due to Covid-19 complications.Read More
David Mabuza's prolonged absence from work impacts his role in government - DA
Clement Manyathela speaks to DA shadow minister in the presidency Solly Malatsi about Deputy President David Mabuza's health.Read More
How Gift of the Givers attains huge 'brand' awareness with zero marketing budget
Gift of the Givers may be an unintentional brand, but we all know it - advertising expert Andy Rice on The Money Show.Read More
'A truck is like a 38-ton missile' - training drivers for sometimes volatile SA
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Arnoux Maré, founder of the Innovative Solutions Group.Read More
Sahpra explains safety and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines
Listeners on the Clement Manyathela show weigh in on the reasons as to why they are not willing to take the coronavirus vaccines.Read More
When will South Africa's internet connection problem be solved?
Icasa CEO Willington Ngwepe says it is the responsibility of both the regulator and service providers and that rural areas have been identified for targeted intervention.Read More
Some schools going back to the rotational timetable
Eyewitness News reporter Thando Kubheka unpacked how some schools are struggling to have pupils back at full capacity due to lockdown regulations.Read More
BODY ODOUR: 'Human being's natural scent appeals to other human beings'
University of the Witwatersrand Department of Otorhinolaryngology head Prof Shivesh Maharaj explained the weird science on how sweat and certain scents attract other human beings.Read More
'Implementation of retirement fund access needs to be done with care'
Mandy Wiener speaks to Momentum Corporate head of FundsAtWork Nashalin Portrag about access to the retirement funds.Read More