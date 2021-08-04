David Mabuza's prolonged absence from work impacts his role in government - DA
The Democratic Alliance (DA) is calling on for the Surgeon-General, Lieutenant-General Zola Dabula, to update the nation on the health of Deputy President David Mabuza.
Mabuza is expected back in the country today from Russia where he was receiving medical attention.
Speaking to Clement Manyathela, DA shadow minister in the presidency Solly Malatsi says Mabuza should be given enough time to recover and an acting deputy president is appointed.
The key issue here is that the deputy president is of course entitled to privacy regarding what his medical condition is. What we are calling for is a matter that is in the public interest and given the deputy president's frequent absence from the office which is always alluded to medical reasons.Solly Malatsi, DA shadow minister - Presidency
What we need is for the Surgeon-General who is the best placed chief medical doctor looking after the health of the president and the deputy president is to provide whether the deputy president given his health status is in a position to continue in the position of the deputy president.Solly Malatsi, DA shadow minister - Presidency
We believe his prolonged absence from office has an impact on his role in government and his role in accounting to Parliament.Solly Malatsi, DA shadow minister - Presidency
Listen to the full interview below:
Source : @PresidencyZA/Twitter
