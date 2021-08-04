Generous customer giving R500 tip to all staff on duty goes viral

Today at 11:05 Listeners choice- Breastfeeding The Clement Manyathela Show

Guests

Judy Kirkwood, lactation consultant and breastfeeding expert

Today at 11:35 What's The Tea- Coming out to my partner The Clement Manyathela Show

Today at 12:05 IEC updates media on the implications of the proclamation of elections. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Gaye Davis - EWN Reporter

Today at 12:10 Ike Khumalo- accused of being an instigator in SA's Civil Unrest applies for bail. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Edwin Ntshidi- EWN Reporter

Today at 12:15 SA's Deputy President DD Mabuza makes a return but mny are calling for accountability. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Sandile Swana - Lecturer at Wits Business School

Today at 12:23 Jacob Zuma's trial regarding arms deal to proceed in an open court. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Karyn Maughan- Legal Journalist

Today at 12:27 Has peace finally been restored after the Western Capes taxi wars? The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Ntomboxolo Makoba - Freelance Journalist at West Cape News

Today at 12:37 More information comes out about the Digital Vibes scandal- hair salon, nail boutiques and much more. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Pieter Louis Myburgh- Investigative journalist DailyMaverick; Scorpio

Today at 12:52 Actor Shona Ferguson's funeral is underway as many celebrate his life and the contibution he media to the arts. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Thando Kubheka, EWN reporter

Today at 12:56 SA Rugby set to defend itself, Rassie over World Rugby misconduct charges. - The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Sbu Mjikeliso - Sport24 Deputy Editor

Today at 18:13 Naspers puts up a R120 million bet on Naked Insurance The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Fabian Whate - Head at Naspers Foundry

Alex Thomson

Today at 18:20 ZOOM Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One

Today at 18:39 Liberty interim Results and a future under Standard Bank's wing The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

David Munro - CEO at Liberty

Today at 19:08 ZOOM Business Unusual - A company that makes devices to measure customer satisfaction. The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting

Today at 19:19 SKYPE: Consumer Ninja The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Wendy Knowler

