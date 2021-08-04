WATCH: Boy releases butterfly only for his dog to eat it instantly
A three-year-old boy was left heartbroken after his dog ate the butterfly he raised from a caterpillar.
The dad was recording the precious moment and the dog did the unthinkable.
Watch the video below:
