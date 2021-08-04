WATCH LIVE: Shona Ferguson funeral service
The funeral service of media personality Shona Ferguson is under way in Ruimsig, Johannesburg.
Ferguson passed away last week due to Covid-19 complications.
He will be buried at the Fourways cemetery.
Watch the service below:
