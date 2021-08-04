WATCH LIVE: Shona Ferguson funeral service

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 11:05
Listeners choice- Breastfeeding
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Judy Kirkwood, lactation consultant and breastfeeding expert
Today at 11:35
What's The Tea- Coming out to my partner
The Clement Manyathela Show
Today at 12:05
IEC updates media on the implications of the proclamation of elections.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Gaye Davis - EWN Reporter
Today at 12:10
Ike Khumalo- accused of being an instigator in SA's Civil Unrest applies for bail.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Edwin Ntshidi- EWN Reporter
Today at 12:15
SA's Deputy President DD Mabuza makes a return but mny are calling for accountability.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Sandile Swana - Lecturer at Wits Business School
Today at 12:23
Jacob Zuma's trial regarding arms deal to proceed in an open court.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Karyn Maughan- Legal Journalist
Today at 12:27
Has peace finally been restored after the Western Capes taxi wars?
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Ntomboxolo Makoba - Freelance Journalist at West Cape News
Today at 12:37
More information comes out about the Digital Vibes scandal- hair salon, nail boutiques and much more.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Pieter Louis Myburgh- Investigative journalist DailyMaverick; Scorpio
Today at 12:52
Actor Shona Ferguson's funeral is underway as many celebrate his life and the contibution he media to the arts.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Thando Kubheka, EWN reporter
Today at 12:56
SA Rugby set to defend itself, Rassie over World Rugby misconduct charges. -
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Sbu Mjikeliso - Sport24 Deputy Editor
Today at 18:13
Naspers puts up a R120 million bet on Naked Insurance
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Fabian Whate - Head at Naspers Foundry
Alex Thomson
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
Liberty interim Results and a future under Standard Bank's wing
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
David Munro - CEO at Liberty
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Business Unusual - A company that makes devices to measure customer satisfaction.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Consumer Ninja
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Shapeshifter: Osman Arbee, CEO Motus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Osman Arbee - CEO at Motus
WATCH LIVE: Shona Ferguson funeral service Ferguson passed away last week due to Covid-19 complications. 4 August 2021 8:43 AM
David Mabuza's prolonged absence from work impacts his role in government - DA Clement Manyathela speaks to DA shadow minister in the presidency Solly Malatsi about Deputy President David Mabuza's health. 4 August 2021 7:49 AM
COVID-19: South Africa records 8,988 new cases and 555 deaths The Health Department says 7,981,822 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout. 4 August 2021 7:17 AM
Sars goes after alleged VBS looter who owes tax of R61m on 'illicit' income Bruce Whitfield talks to investigative journo Pauli Van Wyk about the 'Al Capone' strategy Sars is using to net Kabelo Matsepe. 3 August 2021 6:54 PM
I would like the DA and other parties to bring ANC below 50% - John Steenhuisen The Democratic Alliance leader says there is racial scapegoating in KwaZulu-Natal and it is dangerous to paint the Phoenix communi... 3 August 2021 11:39 AM
ANC integrity commission hands report on Mkhize, Digital Vibes to party The commission’s chairperson, George Mashamba has confirmed to Eyewitness News that it met with suspended Health Minister Zweli Mk... 3 August 2021 11:18 AM
How Gift of the Givers attains huge 'brand' awareness with zero marketing budget Gift of the Givers may be an unintentional brand, but we all know it - advertising expert Andy Rice on The Money Show. 3 August 2021 9:04 PM
'A truck is like a 38-ton missile' - training drivers for sometimes volatile SA The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Arnoux Maré, founder of the Innovative Solutions Group. 3 August 2021 8:32 PM
IMF approves record R9-trillion to help countries deal with pandemic fallout Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Chief Economist, Alexander Forbes) about how the $650 bn SDR allocation will work. 3 August 2021 7:39 PM
WATCH: Boy releases butterfly only for his dog to eat it instantly Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 4 August 2021 9:10 AM
Generous customer giving R500 tip to all staff on duty goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 4 August 2021 8:30 AM
How investing a third of everything I earned changed my life, forever The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews "supersaver" Julia, as he does once every year in July. 3 August 2021 2:24 PM
WATCH: High jumpers in tears as they decide to share gold medal Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 2 August 2021 8:55 AM
Tatjana Schoenmaker is absolutely exceptional - Princess Charlene Wittstock The former Olympian says she really salutes the athletes that have taken a very high risk to be in Japan during a pandemic. 30 July 2021 1:31 PM
SA's Schoenmaker smashes 200m breaststroke world record and claims Olympic gold Tatjana Schoenmaker won the women's 200m breaststroke in a new world record time of 2:18.95. 30 July 2021 5:23 AM
WATCH LIVE: Shona Ferguson funeral service Ferguson passed away last week due to Covid-19 complications. 4 August 2021 8:43 AM
Joe Nina shares his 80s and 90s inspired playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 2 August 2021 4:25 PM
We will invest our prize money and draw a salary - Hush The 2021 winners of the pan-African Old Mutual Amazing Voices crown say they bonded more and learnt a lot of things about music du... 30 July 2021 3:02 PM
IMF approves record R9-trillion to help countries deal with pandemic fallout Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Chief Economist, Alexander Forbes) about how the $650 bn SDR allocation will work. 3 August 2021 7:39 PM
What makes crypto so volatile, is it Elon Musk? Colin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to help you understand how cryptocurrency works. 3 August 2021 5:30 AM
Discovery Health's plan for an effective COVID-19 vaccine rollout What could Discovery Health's vaccine strategy mean for you? 30 July 2021 12:50 PM
Absa Bank Kenya breaks tradition and goes out looking to help grow SMEs Business Banking Director Elizabeth Wasunna-Ochwa believes all strata of society want opportunity and access to the market. 29 July 2021 10:09 AM
SMMEs in South Africa: Enterprise Supply Developments need to up their game The days of implementing Enterprise and Supplier Development as a tick box exercise are over... Now, it's about making an impact. 29 July 2021 9:11 AM
Localisation improves Africa’s access to mainstream supply chains The progressive attitude of policymakers has sparked a revolution that will see SMEs flourish on the African continent. 26 July 2021 9:50 AM
How Gift of the Givers attains huge 'brand' awareness with zero marketing budget Gift of the Givers may be an unintentional brand, but we all know it - advertising expert Andy Rice on The Money Show. 3 August 2021 9:04 PM
Oxford professor Ian Goldin lays down optimistic vision of the future post-Covid Bruce Whitfield interviews Professor Ian Goldin (Oxford) about his book “Rescue: From Global Crisis to a Better World”. 2 August 2021 7:56 PM
'South Africa does not have a jobs problem – it has a skills problem' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Vukani Mngxati, CEO at Accenture in Africa. 2 August 2021 7:18 PM
WATCH LIVE: Shona Ferguson funeral service

4 August 2021 8:43 AM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Funeral service
Shona Ferguson

Ferguson passed away last week due to Covid-19 complications.

The funeral service of media personality Shona Ferguson is under way in Ruimsig, Johannesburg.

Ferguson passed away last week due to Covid-19 complications.

He will be buried at the Fourways cemetery.

Watch the service below:




David Mabuza's prolonged absence from work impacts his role in government - DA

4 August 2021 7:49 AM

Clement Manyathela speaks to DA shadow minister in the presidency Solly Malatsi about Deputy President David Mabuza's health.

COVID-19: South Africa records 8,988 new cases and 555 deaths

4 August 2021 7:17 AM

The Health Department says 7,981,822 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.

How Gift of the Givers attains huge 'brand' awareness with zero marketing budget

3 August 2021 9:04 PM

Gift of the Givers may be an unintentional brand, but we all know it - advertising expert Andy Rice on The Money Show.

'A truck is like a 38-ton missile' - training drivers for sometimes volatile SA

3 August 2021 8:32 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Arnoux Maré, founder of the Innovative Solutions Group.

Sahpra explains safety and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines

3 August 2021 7:42 PM

Listeners on the Clement Manyathela show weigh in on the reasons as to why they are not willing to take the coronavirus vaccines.

When will South Africa's internet connection problem be solved?

3 August 2021 5:41 PM

Icasa CEO Willington Ngwepe says it is the responsibility of both the regulator and service providers and that rural areas have been identified for targeted intervention.

Some schools going back to the rotational timetable

3 August 2021 4:17 PM

Eyewitness News reporter Thando Kubheka unpacked how some schools are struggling to have pupils back at full capacity due to lockdown regulations.

BODY ODOUR: 'Human being's natural scent appeals to other human beings'

3 August 2021 3:02 PM

University of the Witwatersrand Department of Otorhinolaryngology head Prof Shivesh Maharaj explained the weird science on how sweat and certain scents attract other human beings.

'Implementation of retirement fund access needs to be done with care'

3 August 2021 1:17 PM

Mandy Wiener speaks to Momentum Corporate head of FundsAtWork Nashalin Portrag about access to the retirement funds.

Jolidee Matongo the frontrunner to become Johannesburg mayor

3 August 2021 1:15 PM

Eyewitness News senior politics journalist Tshidi Madia says the finance MMC is part of the faction that's said to be ANC in Johannesburg and the ANC will interview him.

Joe Nina shares his 80s and 90s inspired playlist

2 August 2021 4:25 PM

702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour.

We will invest our prize money and draw a salary - Hush

30 July 2021 3:02 PM

The 2021 winners of the pan-African Old Mutual Amazing Voices crown say they bonded more and learnt a lot of things about music during a boot camp.

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's family bathing habits cause a stir

29 July 2021 9:03 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

WATCH: The Lion King cast get emotional during first rehearsal of 2021

29 July 2021 8:34 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Chantal Stanfield shares his 80s and 90s inspired playlist

26 July 2021 4:13 PM

702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour.

Studying music at UCT has built and shaped my voice - Bonj

23 July 2021 3:10 PM

The musician says the 'A Journey' is an audio of events and places she has to, a diary of her journey as a songwriter.

It has been a strange and difficult time for all sectors - Matthew Mole

16 July 2021 3:20 PM

The musician told Azania Mosaka on #702 Unplugged that when he wrote 'I'm With You' the idea was that people will feel the words of comfort.

Legendary musician Tsepo Tshola passes away

15 July 2021 11:32 AM

It's understood Tshola was hospitalised at a Lesotho hospital after contracting COVID-19.

'I don't care if my breasts reach my belly button' Gillian Anderson ditches bras

15 July 2021 9:03 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Everything is in limbo now because of level 4 lockdown - Mark Haze

9 July 2021 3:02 PM

The musician tells Azania Mosaka on #702Unplugged that when there are 50 or 100 people watching him the shows are exciting because they can see his feet.

Schoenmaker happy to have put a smile on SA after winning Olympic gold

4 August 2021 10:33 AM

Digital Vibes: R1m used for hair salon, nail bar for Mkhize family - report

4 August 2021 8:51 AM

Motshekga to ask Cabinet to ease social distancing requirement in class to 0.5m

4 August 2021 8:32 AM

