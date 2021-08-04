'Elections will be held under restrictions even after people are vaccinated'
Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has gazetted the election of all municipal councils which are set to take place on 27 October 2021.
This decision has motivated an inquiry by former Deputy Chief Justice Dikgang Moseneke has found elections would not be free or fair if held in October and this is based on the COVID-19 pandemic.
Wits School of Governance lecturer Dr Ivor Sarakinsky argued that the elections can go ahead if people keep to the rules of the regulations which include social distancing and bring your own pencil when ready to vote. He went on to explain that political parties do not have to organise big rallies, they need to come up with innovative and creative ways of campaigning but which align with the lockdown regulations.
It's important for Cogta to proclaim the October 27th date in case the constitutional court doesn’t rule in its favour and say that the situation is such that the elections should go ahead. The reason why I say that is based on fact that the constitutional court isn't going to take likely to circumvent a significant clause in the Constitution itself.Dr Ivor Sarakinsky, Lecturer - Wits School of Governance
Now we extenuating circumstances based on the pandemic move a case of pushing that date further back which goes against the legislation and the constitutional clause, so the politics of this is open for speculation.Dr Ivor Sarakinsky, Lecturer - Wits School of Governance
The whole idea of placing a constitution is to place rules and constraints in place to limit what people can and cannot do and if you start to tinkle with those rules, you then undermine the power that they have to structure behaviour and I think if we open the can of worms, it's going to be a slippery slope and I am worried about that than the politics of who benefits and who doesn’tDr Ivor Sarakinsky, Lecturer - Wits School of Governance
Politicians need to be more innovative and creative in getting their messages across.Dr Ivor Sarakinsky, Lecturer - Wits School of Governance
One SA Movement leader, Mmusi Maimane agreed with Sarakinsky that the elections should go ahead in October.
Given the nature of where the country is currently and the fact that we are living well within the pandemic, the truth of the matter is these elections will take place in the pandemic. The request for postponement almost makes it seem as though there is coming a date where there will be no COVID.Mmusi Maimane, Leader - One SA Movement
Our stance is no, actually, we will always hold elections under restrictions that even after you have vaccinated people as in the international cases showing that factually people still get infected and hospitalised in certain countries. The question for South Africans is what is the safest way to hold these elections in a pandemic.Mmusi Maimane, Leader - One SA Movement
The IEC [Electoral Commission of South Africa] should divorce itself from political influence and ultimately stand up for the principle of saying we want elections to proceed and do so whether political parties think they can campaign but what matters is getting the democratic power to the people.Mmusi Maimane, Leader - One SA Movement
This is why we are considering legal action to make it clear that we want the elections to go ahead.Mmusi Maimane, Leader - One SA Movement
The IEC is expected to approach the Constitutional Court this week to urgently ask for the local government elections to be postponed.
