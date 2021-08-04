Streaming issues? Report here
'Elections will be held under restrictions even after people are vaccinated'

4 August 2021 12:01 PM
by Siyamthanda Matiso
Tags:
2021 elections
Cooperative Governance Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Cogta

Wits School of Governance lecturer Dr Ivor Sarakinsky and One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane react to the possibility of the local government elections being postponed to next year.

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has gazetted the election of all municipal councils which are set to take place on 27 October 2021.

This decision has motivated an inquiry by former Deputy Chief Justice Dikgang Moseneke has found elections would not be free or fair if held in October and this is based on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wits School of Governance lecturer Dr Ivor Sarakinsky argued that the elections can go ahead if people keep to the rules of the regulations which include social distancing and bring your own pencil when ready to vote. He went on to explain that political parties do not have to organise big rallies, they need to come up with innovative and creative ways of campaigning but which align with the lockdown regulations.

It's important for Cogta to proclaim the October 27th date in case the constitutional court doesn’t rule in its favour and say that the situation is such that the elections should go ahead. The reason why I say that is based on fact that the constitutional court isn't going to take likely to circumvent a significant clause in the Constitution itself.

Dr Ivor Sarakinsky, Lecturer - Wits School of Governance

Now we extenuating circumstances based on the pandemic move a case of pushing that date further back which goes against the legislation and the constitutional clause, so the politics of this is open for speculation.

Dr Ivor Sarakinsky, Lecturer - Wits School of Governance

The whole idea of placing a constitution is to place rules and constraints in place to limit what people can and cannot do and if you start to tinkle with those rules, you then undermine the power that they have to structure behaviour and I think if we open the can of worms, it's going to be a slippery slope and I am worried about that than the politics of who benefits and who doesn’t

Dr Ivor Sarakinsky, Lecturer - Wits School of Governance

Politicians need to be more innovative and creative in getting their messages across.

Dr Ivor Sarakinsky, Lecturer - Wits School of Governance

RELATED: I think May would be appropriate for local government elections - Terry Tselane

One SA Movement leader, Mmusi Maimane agreed with Sarakinsky that the elections should go ahead in October.

Given the nature of where the country is currently and the fact that we are living well within the pandemic, the truth of the matter is these elections will take place in the pandemic. The request for postponement almost makes it seem as though there is coming a date where there will be no COVID.

Mmusi Maimane, Leader - One SA Movement

Our stance is no, actually, we will always hold elections under restrictions that even after you have vaccinated people as in the international cases showing that factually people still get infected and hospitalised in certain countries. The question for South Africans is what is the safest way to hold these elections in a pandemic.

Mmusi Maimane, Leader - One SA Movement

The IEC [Electoral Commission of South Africa] should divorce itself from political influence and ultimately stand up for the principle of saying we want elections to proceed and do so whether political parties think they can campaign but what matters is getting the democratic power to the people.

Mmusi Maimane, Leader - One SA Movement

This is why we are considering legal action to make it clear that we want the elections to go ahead.

Mmusi Maimane, Leader - One SA Movement

The IEC is expected to approach the Constitutional Court this week to urgently ask for the local government elections to be postponed.

Listen to the full interview below...




More from Local

Men convicted of killing actor Dumisani Masilela sentenced to life in prison

4 August 2021 3:57 PM

News24 Journalist Alex Mitchley says Dumisani Masilela's mother took the stand to address those who murdered his son in court today.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Myths and misunderstandings about African consumers

4 August 2021 2:49 PM

Boston Consulting Group's Nomava Zanazo says research has shown that international countries still assume that they can push the cheapest product line into the African continent.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gauteng Enterprise Propeller sets up R500-million fund to help business

4 August 2021 1:55 PM

Mandy Wiener speaks to Gauteng Enterprise Propeller chief executive Saki Zamxaka about who qualifies for the fund.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Change of ID numbers for transgender people gets the nod

4 August 2021 12:31 PM

Iranti programme officer Sibusiso Kheswa says randomised neutral numbers will benefit intersex and nonbinary people because they won't have to go and change their gender markers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH LIVE: Shona Ferguson funeral service

4 August 2021 8:43 AM

Ferguson passed away last week due to Covid-19 complications.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

David Mabuza's prolonged absence from work impacts his role in government - DA

4 August 2021 7:49 AM

Clement Manyathela speaks to DA shadow minister in the presidency Solly Malatsi about Deputy President David Mabuza's health.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

COVID-19: South Africa records 8,988 new cases and 555 deaths

4 August 2021 7:17 AM

The Health Department says 7,981,822 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How Gift of the Givers attains huge 'brand' awareness with zero marketing budget

3 August 2021 9:04 PM

Gift of the Givers may be an unintentional brand, but we all know it - advertising expert Andy Rice on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'A truck is like a 38-ton missile' - training drivers for sometimes volatile SA

3 August 2021 8:32 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Arnoux Maré, founder of the Innovative Solutions Group.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sahpra explains safety and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines

3 August 2021 7:42 PM

Listeners on the Clement Manyathela show weigh in on the reasons as to why they are not willing to take the coronavirus vaccines.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

