Change of ID numbers for transgender people gets the nod
In December 2020, the Department of Home Affairs gazetted a draft official identity management policy document for public comment. The changes affect the registration of births and deaths, biometric data, digitisation and also the way sex is recorded by the department.
Gender activists have welcomed a move by the department to take into account the wishes of transgender, non-binary and intersex people in allocating identity numbers.
Iranti programme officer Sibusiso Kheswa and YouTuber, filmmaker and human rights activist Zoey Black have more.
We welcome the proposal of the randomised numbers that are not coding the gender because currently the ID numbers code the numbers. If it starts from zero to four you are female, then five to nine you are male. It will benefit intersex gender and nonbinary people in the sense that they won't now have to go and change their gender markers because then it will just be a neutral number.Sibusiso Kheswa, Programme officer - Iranti
The struggle and challenges are many. It has been a struggle for tans and nonbinary persons in South Africa around getting their documents in congruence with their identities.Zoey Black, YouTuber, filmmaker and human rights activist
Listen below for the full interview...
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/inkdrop/inkdrop1910/inkdrop191001148/131352776-a-person-holding-a-sign-reading-protect-trans-lives-banner.jpg
