Myths and misunderstandings about African consumers
Boston Consulting Group strategic consultant Nomava Zanazo unpacks the myths and misperceptions other countries have about African consumers. She went on to explain what companies need to know to succeed and get to share a piece of the continent's wallet.
I am part of the BCG centre for customers insight into emerging markets with a focus on Africa and its continuous work on building strategic insight, mega trends, and health tools centred around understanding the evolving African consumers.Nomava Zanazo, Strategic consultant - Boston Consulting Group
In my line of work over the past couple of years, I have worked on quite a lot with multinationals that are looking to enter or expand their existing footprint in the African market.Nomava Zanazo, Strategic consultant - Boston Consulting Group
The more I have worked with these clients and interacted with them not only organisations but individuals as well, the more I just got to understand that the narrative on African citizens as a whole is still very backward. It's around our legacy of poverty, looking for the cheapest products, not being aware of global trends and brands but most of all Africans not being a part of the global economy.Nomava Zanazo, Strategic consultant - Boston Consulting Group
RELATED: Gauteng Enterprise Propeller sets up R500-million fund to help business
Zanzo says companies rushing in without knowing their customers is a costly assumption of the continent's diversity, preferences, and buying power.
In 2021 companies still think you can still push your cheapest product line into the African continent and that is a very dangerous assumption because we as Africans do not just purchase anything.Nomava Zanazo, Strategic consultant - Boston Consulting Group
In our annual consumer study where we surveyed consumers that came from the countries that make up at least 80% of the continents GDP. We actually found out that African consumers make decisions based on quality over price.Nomava Zanazo, Strategic consultant - Boston Consulting Group
Zanzo says even the disadvantaged consumers are willing to pay premium prices for good quality as they have limited disposable income.
Listen to the full interview below...
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_32525602_unrecognizable-woman-checking-a-long-grocery-receipt-leaning-to-a-full-shopping-cart-at-store-.html
More from Local
Men convicted of killing actor Dumisani Masilela sentenced to life in prison
News24 Journalist Alex Mitchley says Dumisani Masilela's mother took the stand to address those who murdered his son in court today.Read More
Gauteng Enterprise Propeller sets up R500-million fund to help business
Mandy Wiener speaks to Gauteng Enterprise Propeller chief executive Saki Zamxaka about who qualifies for the fund.Read More
Change of ID numbers for transgender people gets the nod
Iranti programme officer Sibusiso Kheswa says randomised neutral numbers will benefit intersex and nonbinary people because they won't have to go and change their gender markers.Read More
'Elections will be held under restrictions even after people are vaccinated'
Wits School of Governance lecturer Dr Ivor Sarakinsky and One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane react to the possibility of the local government elections being postponed to next year.Read More
WATCH LIVE: Shona Ferguson funeral service
Ferguson passed away last week due to Covid-19 complications.Read More
David Mabuza's prolonged absence from work impacts his role in government - DA
Clement Manyathela speaks to DA shadow minister in the presidency Solly Malatsi about Deputy President David Mabuza's health.Read More
COVID-19: South Africa records 8,988 new cases and 555 deaths
The Health Department says 7,981,822 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.Read More
How Gift of the Givers attains huge 'brand' awareness with zero marketing budget
Gift of the Givers may be an unintentional brand, but we all know it - advertising expert Andy Rice on The Money Show.Read More
'A truck is like a 38-ton missile' - training drivers for sometimes volatile SA
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Arnoux Maré, founder of the Innovative Solutions Group.Read More