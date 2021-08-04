Myths and misunderstandings about African consumers

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 16:10
Patients must wait at least two years before Charlotte Maxeke fully reopens
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Tasneem Morata
Today at 16:20
Covid-19 threatens to create a lost generation of retirees
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Avishal Seeth, Head of Sanlam Umbrella Solutions
Today at 16:40
Organ Donor Month: The Impact of Covid-19 on transplantation
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Samantha Nicholls, Executive director for the organ donor foundation
Today at 16:50
IEC has launched urgent ConCourt application to postpone local elections
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Sy Mamabolo - Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) at Independent Electoral Commission (IEC)
Today at 17:10
Zuma gets chance to appear in court in person
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
James Grant
Today at 17:20
EWN: Social Development minister unpacks Covid -19 social relief measures
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Nkosikhona Duma, EWN Reporter
Today at 18:09
Telkom rings up Serame Taukobong as Group CEO Designate
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Serame Taukobong - Group CEO Designate at Telkom
Today at 18:13
ZOOM : Naspers puts up a R120 million bet on Naked Insurance (ZOOM: alex@naked.insure)
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Fabian Whate - Head at Naspers Foundry
Alex Thomson - Co-Founder at Naked Insurance
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
Liberty interim Results and a future under Standard Bank's wing
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
David Munro - CEO at Liberty
Today at 18:48
What the China's Tech Crackdown Is Really About.? And How Is It Affecting Your Investments and Retirement Plans
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Paul Theron - MD at Vestact Asset Management
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Business Unusual - A company that makes devices to measure customer satisfaction.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Consumer Ninja
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Shapeshifter: Osman Arbee, CEO Motus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Osman Arbee - CEO at Motus
Myths and misunderstandings about African consumers

4 August 2021 2:49 PM
by Siyamthanda Matiso
Tags:
African economy
Consumer
African consumers

Boston Consulting Group's Nomava Zanazo says research has shown that international countries still assume that they can push the cheapest product line into the African continent.

Boston Consulting Group strategic consultant Nomava Zanazo unpacks the myths and misperceptions other countries have about African consumers. She went on to explain what companies need to know to succeed and get to share a piece of the continent's wallet.

I am part of the BCG centre for customers insight into emerging markets with a focus on Africa and its continuous work on building strategic insight, mega trends, and health tools centred around understanding the evolving African consumers.

Nomava Zanazo, Strategic consultant - Boston Consulting Group

In my line of work over the past couple of years, I have worked on quite a lot with multinationals that are looking to enter or expand their existing footprint in the African market.

Nomava Zanazo, Strategic consultant - Boston Consulting Group

The more I have worked with these clients and interacted with them not only organisations but individuals as well, the more I just got to understand that the narrative on African citizens as a whole is still very backward. It's around our legacy of poverty, looking for the cheapest products, not being aware of global trends and brands but most of all Africans not being a part of the global economy.

Nomava Zanazo, Strategic consultant - Boston Consulting Group

Zanzo says companies rushing in without knowing their customers is a costly assumption of the continent's diversity, preferences, and buying power.

In 2021 companies still think you can still push your cheapest product line into the African continent and that is a very dangerous assumption because we as Africans do not just purchase anything.

Nomava Zanazo, Strategic consultant - Boston Consulting Group

In our annual consumer study where we surveyed consumers that came from the countries that make up at least 80% of the continents GDP. We actually found out that African consumers make decisions based on quality over price.

Nomava Zanazo, Strategic consultant - Boston Consulting Group

Zanzo says even the disadvantaged consumers are willing to pay premium prices for good quality as they have limited disposable income.

Listen to the full interview below...




4 August 2021 2:49 PM
by Siyamthanda Matiso
Tags:
African economy
Consumer
African consumers

