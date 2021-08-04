SA Rugby set to defend itself and Rassie over World Rugby misconduct charges
Sport24 has reported that according to a reliable source, SA Rugby has consulted internal judicial committee members to review world rugby's case against it and director of rugby Rassie Erasmus against misconduct charges.
This follows a 62-minute video that Erasmus has curated, where he went through minutiae from Australian referee Nic Berry and South African television match official Marius Jonker and how they got it wrong in the first British & Irish Lions series game that took place two weeks ago.
Sport24 deputy editor Sbu Mjikeliso has more.
They don't have a choice, they have been brought to it and co-charged with the director of rugby because Rassie actually was in an official Springbok gear when he made those comments. However, it's a very tricky one because that video was intended for World Rugby's high-performance director Joe Schmidt as well as head of match officials Joel Jutge.Sbu Mjikeliso, Deputy editor, Sport24
It isn't clear whether Rassie himself leaked it to social media as has been widely purported. If they charge him for the stuff has been saying on his personal Twitter account, the alleged burner account, then absolutely they might have a case. Obviously, they zeroed in on the 62-minute video, which is the first time, I'm told, behind the scenes that Rassie has sent in his feedback.Sbu Mjikeliso, Deputy editor, Sport24
Listen below for the full interview...
Source : Christa Eybers/EWN.
