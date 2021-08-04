Gauteng Enterprise Propeller sets up R500-million fund to help business
The Gauteng government has announced the establishment of a R500-million fund to help businesses affected by the recent looting and the Covid-19 pandemic.
Speaking to Mandy Wiener, Gauteng Enterprise Propeller chief executive Saki Zamxaka says R250 million will be allocated to the Township Economy Partnership Fund.
The entities that can qualify are entities that operate before the crisis and can demonstrate that they were affected.Saki Zamxaka, Chief executive - Gauteng Enterprise Propeller
The proposal that the province made is that it be half grant and half loan to a maximum of a million rand per transaction because the intention is to put people back to where they were.Saki Zamxaka, Chief executive - Gauteng Enterprise Propeller
