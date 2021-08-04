Men convicted of killing actor Dumisani Masilela sentenced to life in prison





The five men convicted of murdering Rhythm City actor Dumisani Masilela have each been sentenced to life imprisonment.

The accused Bongani Masombuka, 34, Sfundo Nkosi, 30, Khumbuzo Mukhuba, 27, Brian Makhubedu, 24, and Mashudu Malema, 31, appeared in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on

Wednesday in connection with the murder of Masilela who was killed in a hijacking that took place in Thembisa in 2017.

Judge Masopa definitely gave some of his views and opinions while passing down his judgment, he obviously placed emphasis on the fact it was clear that the accused were not the kind of people to expect the right to life. Alex Mitchley, Journalist - News24

He noted that the victims of these crimes suffered immense pain and also found all 5 accused were not remorseful. Alex Mitchley, Journalist - News24

Dumisani's mother took the stand and read out a prepared speech that she had done asking the court to pass down the harshest punishment possible and detailed how her life spiralled out of control following the death of Dumisani and that she suffered depression as a result. Alex Mitchley, Journalist - News24

