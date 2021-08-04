Men convicted of killing actor Dumisani Masilela sentenced to life in prison
The five men convicted of murdering Rhythm City actor Dumisani Masilela have each been sentenced to life imprisonment.
The accused Bongani Masombuka, 34, Sfundo Nkosi, 30, Khumbuzo Mukhuba, 27, Brian Makhubedu, 24, and Mashudu Malema, 31, appeared in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on
Wednesday in connection with the murder of Masilela who was killed in a hijacking that took place in Thembisa in 2017.
Judge Masopa definitely gave some of his views and opinions while passing down his judgment, he obviously placed emphasis on the fact it was clear that the accused were not the kind of people to expect the right to life.Alex Mitchley, Journalist - News24
RELATED: 42 cases of murder opened in Gauteng, 171 in KZN following unrest
He noted that the victims of these crimes suffered immense pain and also found all 5 accused were not remorseful.Alex Mitchley, Journalist - News24
Dumisani's mother took the stand and read out a prepared speech that she had done asking the court to pass down the harshest punishment possible and detailed how her life spiralled out of control following the death of Dumisani and that she suffered depression as a result.Alex Mitchley, Journalist - News24
Listen to the full interview below...
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_47500099_the-silver-handcuffs-on-black-background.html
More from Local
Zulu: Recipients who didn't receive their R350 grant last year will be paid
Those eligible for the social relief of distress grants totalling R350 include unemployed South Africans who do not receive any social support from government and refugees and asylum seekers whose Section 22 permits or visas are valid or were valid on 15 March 2020.Read More
Patients must wait at least two years before Charlotte Maxeke fully reopens
Gauteng infrastructure development and property management MEC Tasneem Motara says various parts of the hospital have not been fixed as the police are still investigating the cause of the fire.Read More
'I wasn't ready for you to go’- Shona Ferguson hailed as a family man
Ferguson has been laid to rest in Johannesburg on Wednesday.Read More
Myths and misunderstandings about African consumers
Boston Consulting Group's Nomava Zanazo says research has shown that international countries still assume that they can push the cheapest product line into the African continent.Read More
Gauteng Enterprise Propeller sets up R500-million fund to help business
Mandy Wiener speaks to Gauteng Enterprise Propeller chief executive Saki Zamxaka about who qualifies for the fund.Read More
Change of ID numbers for transgender people gets the nod
Iranti programme officer Sibusiso Kheswa says randomised neutral numbers will benefit intersex and nonbinary people because they won't have to go and change their gender markers.Read More
'Elections will be held under restrictions even after people are vaccinated'
Wits School of Governance lecturer Dr Ivor Sarakinsky and One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane react to the possibility of the local government elections being postponed to next year.Read More
WATCH LIVE: Shona Ferguson funeral service
Ferguson passed away last week due to Covid-19 complications.Read More
David Mabuza's prolonged absence from work impacts his role in government - DA
Clement Manyathela speaks to DA shadow minister in the presidency Solly Malatsi about Deputy President David Mabuza's health.Read More