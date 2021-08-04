Patients must wait at least two years before Charlotte Maxeke fully reopens
Gauteng infrastructure development and property management MEC Tasneem Motara revealed on the Afternoon Drive that the Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital in Johannesburg will possibly reopen fully in 2023.
The hospital has been closed since a fire damaged parts of the building in mid-April.
Motara explained that South African Police Service (SAPS) members are still investigating the cause of the fire that is why parts of the hospital are still not fixed by the contractors.
The areas that have been affected by the fire, we have not begun to work on them yet but once we start the work we have envisioned that we will continue till 2023 to complete them.Tasneem Motara, MEC - Gauteng infrastructure development and property management
SAPS has not completed their investigation on the cause of the fire and that involves forensics and other entities. Once SAPS has completed the investigation we can do the detailed speculation and planning. Because of the fire, it is not a scene of arson and has its own protocols that none of us are really allowed to access that area.Tasneem Motara, MEC - Gauteng infrastructure development and property management
RELATED: Charlotte Maxeke radiation oncology section and some theatres back in operation
Morata added that the contractors who have been brought in to fix the hospital are now busy with the second phase so that they are able to manage the flow of patients.
In terms of bed capacity, I think the hospital has been managing well with the help of Baragwanath hospital.Tasneem Motara, MEC - Gauteng infrastructure development and property management
Listen to the full interview below...
More from Local
Zulu: Recipients who didn't receive their R350 grant last year will be paid
Those eligible for the social relief of distress grants totalling R350 include unemployed South Africans who do not receive any social support from government and refugees and asylum seekers whose Section 22 permits or visas are valid or were valid on 15 March 2020.Read More
'I wasn't ready for you to go’- Shona Ferguson hailed as a family man
Ferguson has been laid to rest in Johannesburg on Wednesday.Read More
Men convicted of killing actor Dumisani Masilela sentenced to life in prison
News24 Journalist Alex Mitchley says Dumisani Masilela's mother took the stand to address those who murdered his son in court today.Read More
Myths and misunderstandings about African consumers
Boston Consulting Group's Nomava Zanazo says research has shown that international countries still assume that they can push the cheapest product line into the African continent.Read More
Gauteng Enterprise Propeller sets up R500-million fund to help business
Mandy Wiener speaks to Gauteng Enterprise Propeller chief executive Saki Zamxaka about who qualifies for the fund.Read More
Change of ID numbers for transgender people gets the nod
Iranti programme officer Sibusiso Kheswa says randomised neutral numbers will benefit intersex and nonbinary people because they won't have to go and change their gender markers.Read More
'Elections will be held under restrictions even after people are vaccinated'
Wits School of Governance lecturer Dr Ivor Sarakinsky and One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane react to the possibility of the local government elections being postponed to next year.Read More
WATCH LIVE: Shona Ferguson funeral service
Ferguson passed away last week due to Covid-19 complications.Read More
David Mabuza's prolonged absence from work impacts his role in government - DA
Clement Manyathela speaks to DA shadow minister in the presidency Solly Malatsi about Deputy President David Mabuza's health.Read More