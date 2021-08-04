Patients must wait at least two years before Charlotte Maxeke fully reopens





Gauteng infrastructure development and property management MEC Tasneem Motara revealed on the Afternoon Drive that the Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital in Johannesburg will possibly reopen fully in 2023.

The hospital has been closed since a fire damaged parts of the building in mid-April.

Motara explained that South African Police Service (SAPS) members are still investigating the cause of the fire that is why parts of the hospital are still not fixed by the contractors.

The areas that have been affected by the fire, we have not begun to work on them yet but once we start the work we have envisioned that we will continue till 2023 to complete them. Tasneem Motara, MEC - Gauteng infrastructure development and property management

SAPS has not completed their investigation on the cause of the fire and that involves forensics and other entities. Once SAPS has completed the investigation we can do the detailed speculation and planning. Because of the fire, it is not a scene of arson and has its own protocols that none of us are really allowed to access that area. Tasneem Motara, MEC - Gauteng infrastructure development and property management

RELATED: Charlotte Maxeke radiation oncology section and some theatres back in operation

Morata added that the contractors who have been brought in to fix the hospital are now busy with the second phase so that they are able to manage the flow of patients.

In terms of bed capacity, I think the hospital has been managing well with the help of Baragwanath hospital. Tasneem Motara, MEC - Gauteng infrastructure development and property management

Listen to the full interview below...