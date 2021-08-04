'I wasn't ready for you to go’- Shona Ferguson hailed as a family man
JOHANNESBURG - The late renowned actor and filmmaker Shona Ferguson has been remembered as an inspiration and a family man who loved loudly and fearlessly.
Ferguson has been laid to rest in Johannesburg on Wednesday.
He succumbed to COVID-19 last week at the age of 47.
His children, and grandson paid tribute to him. His daughter Lesedi said their father was their fighter.
“We always went to bed assured that whatever problems we had, they were taken care of.”
Ferguson's daughter Alicia said she would always continue her father's legacy and make him proud.
She said her father always motivated and encouraged her.
“He has motivated me to take bigger steps in life that I wouldn’t have taken, he encouraged me to do things that I wouldn’t do and I’m very thankful that he has enabled me to do that.”
WATCH: 'I will never hear him call me King again because he's in heaven' - Shona's grandson
Connie Ferguson delivered a moving pre-recorded message to her husband, saying they shared a special kind of love.
“Even on that hospital bed, you defied the odds so many times. I'm hurting right now, my heart is bleeding, I wasn't ready for you to go... We never allow ourselves to just truly love and be and you did that for me, for our children, our family.”
WATCH: ‘Love, what you and I have does not die’ - Connie Ferguson bids Shona farewell
Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa said Ferguson left an indelible mark on many lives and the creative industry.
#Shonaferguson The funeral programme pic.twitter.com/ArSC6IBLCK— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 4, 2021
Download the Eyewitness News app to your **iOS or Android **device.
This article first appeared on EWN : 'I wasn't ready for you to go’- Shona Ferguson hailed as a family man
Source : Twitter
More from Lifestyle
WATCH: Boy releases butterfly only for his dog to eat it instantly
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Generous customer giving R6,000 tip goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
How investing a third of everything I earned changed my life, forever
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews "supersaver" Julia, as he does once every year in July.Read More
WATCH: University revealing $16M for student fees on graduation day goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
WATCH: So cool! Orangutan tries on sunglasses after visitor dropped them
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
What makes crypto so volatile, is it Elon Musk?
Colin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to help you understand how cryptocurrency works.Read More
Joe Nina shares his 80s and 90s inspired playlist
702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour.Read More
John Perlman wins best commercial afternoon presenter award
702 Drive host gets the nod at the SA Radio Awards, which aims to recognise and acknowledge outstanding achievements in the country's radio industry.Read More
Be brave enough to make mistakes and fall - Pearl Thusi on overcoming failure
South African entertainer Pearl Thusi chats to Azania Mosaka about how she views failure and the moments in her life where she failed, and what these failures taught her.Read More
More from Local
Zulu: Recipients who didn't receive their R350 grant last year will be paid
Those eligible for the social relief of distress grants totalling R350 include unemployed South Africans who do not receive any social support from government and refugees and asylum seekers whose Section 22 permits or visas are valid or were valid on 15 March 2020.Read More
Patients must wait at least two years before Charlotte Maxeke fully reopens
Gauteng infrastructure development and property management MEC Tasneem Motara says various parts of the hospital have not been fixed as the police are still investigating the cause of the fire.Read More
Men convicted of killing actor Dumisani Masilela sentenced to life in prison
News24 Journalist Alex Mitchley says Dumisani Masilela's mother took the stand to address those who murdered his son in court today.Read More
Myths and misunderstandings about African consumers
Boston Consulting Group's Nomava Zanazo says research has shown that international countries still assume that they can push the cheapest product line into the African continent.Read More
Gauteng Enterprise Propeller sets up R500-million fund to help business
Mandy Wiener speaks to Gauteng Enterprise Propeller chief executive Saki Zamxaka about who qualifies for the fund.Read More
Change of ID numbers for transgender people gets the nod
Iranti programme officer Sibusiso Kheswa says randomised neutral numbers will benefit intersex and nonbinary people because they won't have to go and change their gender markers.Read More
'Elections will be held under restrictions even after people are vaccinated'
Wits School of Governance lecturer Dr Ivor Sarakinsky and One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane react to the possibility of the local government elections being postponed to next year.Read More
WATCH LIVE: Shona Ferguson funeral service
Ferguson passed away last week due to Covid-19 complications.Read More
David Mabuza's prolonged absence from work impacts his role in government - DA
Clement Manyathela speaks to DA shadow minister in the presidency Solly Malatsi about Deputy President David Mabuza's health.Read More