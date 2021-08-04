'I wasn't ready for you to go’- Shona Ferguson hailed as a family man





JOHANNESBURG - The late renowned actor and filmmaker Shona Ferguson has been remembered as an inspiration and a family man who loved loudly and fearlessly.

Ferguson has been laid to rest in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

He succumbed to COVID-19 last week at the age of 47.

His children, and grandson paid tribute to him. His daughter Lesedi said their father was their fighter.

“We always went to bed assured that whatever problems we had, they were taken care of.”

Ferguson's daughter Alicia said she would always continue her father's legacy and make him proud.

She said her father always motivated and encouraged her.

“He has motivated me to take bigger steps in life that I wouldn’t have taken, he encouraged me to do things that I wouldn’t do and I’m very thankful that he has enabled me to do that.”

Connie Ferguson delivered a moving pre-recorded message to her husband, saying they shared a special kind of love.

“Even on that hospital bed, you defied the odds so many times. I'm hurting right now, my heart is bleeding, I wasn't ready for you to go... We never allow ourselves to just truly love and be and you did that for me, for our children, our family.”

Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa said Ferguson left an indelible mark on many lives and the creative industry.

