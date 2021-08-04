Naspers bets on another local insurance startup with R120 million investment





Naspers is betting on local insurtech company Naked with a R120 million investment through its Foundry fund.

The global internet group (headquartered in Cape Town) says this is part of its R1.4 billion commitment to grow South Africa's early-stage tech ecosystem.

Naked is their seventh investment in the local tech startup space and the second in insurtech, says Naspers Foundry head Fabian Whate.

Naspers Foundry was initially capitalised with R1.4 billion. Out of that we've deployed around R400 million to date. Fabian Whate, Head - Naspers Foundry

Whate explains why they are bullish about the insurtech sector in South Africa.

It is a large sector - the short-term personal insurance sector in South Africa is worth about R60 billion in premiums annually. Fabian Whate, Head - Naspers Foundry

Secondly, to date we've seen limited digitalisation in the sector and so we see a significant opportunity for digitalisation. Fabian Whate, Head - Naspers Foundry

Thirdly, he says, insurance penetration in the country is low.

They're hoping to change that through technology.

While it's a large sector, in truth more than two thirds of the cars on our roads are not insured! Fabian Whate, Head - Naspers Foundry

Whitfield also interviews Alex Thomson, the co-founder of Naked Insurance.

Thomson says while he doesn't see car insurance becoming compulsory it is Naked's aim to expand access by using technology to lower entry costs.

I think the investment by Naspers Foundry into Naked reflects the progress that we've made in doing that. Alex Thomson, Co-founder - Naked Insurance

You still hear people today that are convinced you still need to speak to somebody before you buy insurance and we are seeing quite clearly that isn't necessarily the case.... but it's got to be really understandable, simple, quick and easy. Alex Thomson, Co-founder - Naked Insurance

If you go through our quoting process for example, you'll see that there's minimal jargon, it's upfront... We try to make it as simple as possible. Alex Thomson, Co-founder - Naked Insurance

