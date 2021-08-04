'2 increases in 6 months!': Funeral insurance costs rise alongside Covid deaths
Hollard Insurance has implemented a second funeral policy increase this year as a result of Covid-19.
It's likely other insurers have done the same, says consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.
"Although life insurers anticipated that death claims would increase in line with the national death rate during the second wave, insured lives lost exceeded the expected death rate by four times at the peak of the second wave in January 2021."
And of course funeral claims trends mirror life policy claims says Knowler in conversation with Bruce Whitfield.
She recounts the experience of Hollard client Phumi, who had a scheduled annual premium increase in March, and then another this month.
Is this even legal? Phumi asks.
Up until March her premium was R656 per month, it then jumped to R720.29 and from this month, it’s R826.Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
Is there anything I can do to prevent this second premium increase? I have had this policy for about 10 years now...Phumi, Hollard client
Hollard responded that it had to implement a premium increase as a result of mortality experience exceeding expected experience across its entire funeral portfolio, over a period of more than a year.
Unfortunately, the combined effect of the re-rating and increase have resulted in a substantial overall increase. We realise that policyholders may be facing financial challenges in these tough times, and fully understand if anyone wishes to decrease cover in order to lower premiums.Hollard Insurance
Listen to Knowler discuss in detail the response from the insurer and the Financial Sector Conduct Authority:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : '2 increases in 6 months!': Funeral insurance costs rise alongside Covid deaths
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/dolgachov/dolgachov1707/dolgachov170700277/81459575-lily-flower-on-wooden-coffin-at-funeral-in-church.jpg
