Zulu: Recipients who didn't receive their R350 grant last year will be paid
DURBAN/JOHANNESBURG - Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu has promised that recipients who did not receive their COVID-19 grants between May last year and April this year will be reimbursed during the new period between this month and March next year.
Those eligible for the social relief of distress grants totalling R350 include unemployed South Africans who do not receive any social support from government and refugees and asylum seekers whose Section 22 permits or visas are valid or were valid on 15 March 2020.
Zulu has assured those who have not yet collected money before the end of this month that the funds will have to be returned to national Treasury.
The minister said there were over 570,000 grants that were approved for the first iteration between May last year and April this year, which remained uncollected.
She said all eligible candidates must re-apply for the new iteration adding that the application process had been made easier and safer.
“We have implemented some systems in place for improvements to enable us to better serve the applicants and speed up the verification payment turnaround time. This is very important. Our new process will now request the applicants to provide their banking details upfront so we can process payment as soon as they meet the criteria.”
Zulu said her department was working with provincial offices to re-build properties that were destroyed during last month’s civil unrest in a bid to improve service delivery.
The social development department said the application process for the R350 social relief of distress grant would officially open on Friday, 6 August 2021.
#Covid19SRDGrant application channels pic.twitter.com/K3c1vGTX3w— SASSA (@OfficialSASSA) August 4, 2021
She said the measures taken to control the spread of COVID-19 had been detrimental to businesses and livelihoods and that the priority must now be to ensured that there would be necessary support, within government's means, to prevent more businesses closing down and more jobs being lost.
“The application channels will be opened on Friday, from 9 am, and we expect the first payments to be made in the last week of August.”
Download the Eyewitness News app to your **iOS or Android **device.
This article first appeared on EWN : Zulu: Recipients who didn't receive their R350 grant last year will be paid
Source : @GovernmentZA/Twitter
More from Local
Patients must wait at least two years before Charlotte Maxeke fully reopens
Gauteng infrastructure development and property management MEC Tasneem Motara says various parts of the hospital have not been fixed as the police are still investigating the cause of the fire.Read More
'I wasn't ready for you to go’- Shona Ferguson hailed as a family man
Ferguson has been laid to rest in Johannesburg on Wednesday.Read More
Men convicted of killing actor Dumisani Masilela sentenced to life in prison
News24 Journalist Alex Mitchley says Dumisani Masilela's mother took the stand to address those who murdered his son in court today.Read More
Myths and misunderstandings about African consumers
Boston Consulting Group's Nomava Zanazo says research has shown that international countries still assume that they can push the cheapest product line into the African continent.Read More
Gauteng Enterprise Propeller sets up R500-million fund to help business
Mandy Wiener speaks to Gauteng Enterprise Propeller chief executive Saki Zamxaka about who qualifies for the fund.Read More
Change of ID numbers for transgender people gets the nod
Iranti programme officer Sibusiso Kheswa says randomised neutral numbers will benefit intersex and nonbinary people because they won't have to go and change their gender markers.Read More
'Elections will be held under restrictions even after people are vaccinated'
Wits School of Governance lecturer Dr Ivor Sarakinsky and One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane react to the possibility of the local government elections being postponed to next year.Read More
WATCH LIVE: Shona Ferguson funeral service
Ferguson passed away last week due to Covid-19 complications.Read More
David Mabuza's prolonged absence from work impacts his role in government - DA
Clement Manyathela speaks to DA shadow minister in the presidency Solly Malatsi about Deputy President David Mabuza's health.Read More