COVID-19: South Africa records 13,263 new cases and 423 deaths

5 August 2021 7:01 AM
by Zanele Zama
Department of Health
#Covid19
vaccine
Thirdwave

The Health Department says 8,182,380 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.

South Africa has recorded 13,263 new Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 2,484,009.

423 more people have died after contracting the coronavirus bringing the national death toll to 73,415 since the beginning of the pandemic.

RELATED: South Africa records 8,988 new cases and 555 deaths

The cumulative number of recoveries now stands at 2,258,603 with a recovery rate of 90,9%.

The total number of vaccines administered is 8,182,380 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.




