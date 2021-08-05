COVID-19: South Africa records 13,263 new cases and 423 deaths
South Africa has recorded 13,263 new Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 2,484,009.
423 more people have died after contracting the coronavirus bringing the national death toll to 73,415 since the beginning of the pandemic.
The cumulative number of recoveries now stands at 2,258,603 with a recovery rate of 90,9%.
The total number of vaccines administered is 8,182,380 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.
