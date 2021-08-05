Patient did not die in wheelchair but during resuscitation - GP Health
The Gauteng health department says the 26-year-old woman who died waiting for help at the Helen Joseph Hospital was attended to but was not allocated a bed.
Nqobile Dube took her daughter Sichelesile to the hospital last week and she died while waiting in a wheelchair.
Dube says they were told to wait for help but the next afternoon when Dube returned, she discovered her daughter's lifeless body in the exact same spot.
Clement Manyathela speaks to Gauteng Department of Health acting head Dr Sibongile Zungu.
On that particular day, there weren't beds available that could be utilised there. The few beds that were available could only be utilised in the Covid-19 ward.Dr Sibongile Zungu, Acting Head - Gauteng Department of Health
In her case, she was not confirmed to have Covid-19 and due to the nature of her illness, she couldn't be taken to the Covid-19 ward.Dr Sibongile Zungu, Acting Head - Gauteng Department of Health
It would seem like she passed on during the resuscitation but what the clinical staff heard was that she had not really died when the mother had called them.Dr Sibongile Zungu, Acting Head - Gauteng Department of Health
Zungu says Sichelesile was waiting for a bed at her time of death.
She was receiving treatment, she did get investigations done, she got her x-rays, she did get her bloods done and she was being attended to.Dr Sibongile Zungu, Acting Head - Gauteng Department of Health
She was getting treatment and the treatment she was getting was in a scheduled manner. The area she was in at the time had between 27 to 32 people waiting for beds.Dr Sibongile Zungu, Acting Head - Gauteng Department of Health
Listen to the full interview below:
