WATCH: Russian blogger furious at Mzansi's love for eating russians

Today at 12:05 EFF marches against racism and recent killings in Phoenix. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Nkosikhona Duma is the KwaZulu-Natal correspondent for Eyewitness News

Today at 12:10 News24 Exclusive: Jeff Wick uncovers new data that suggests Indians, homes were never the target in face of race killings. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Jeff Wicks- News24 Reporter

Today at 12:15 Audio: ANC Deputy SG Jessie Duarte and Kgalema Motlanthe brief the media on the candidate selection process for LGE's The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Theto Mahlakoana - Senior Political Reporter at EWN

Today at 12:23 Department Of Social Development announces that COVID-19 grant applications will open on Friday. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Paseka Letsatsi, SASSA spokesperson

Today at 12:27 Con Court provides finality on the State's obligation to recognise Muslim marriages in South Africa when it hears the Women’s Legal Centre vs. The President case. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Seeham Samaai - Director at Women Legal Centre

Today at 12:37 The Bloemfontein High court hears the Confirmation of the unlimited restraint against Iqbal Sharma, Nulane Investment 204 Pty Ltd ,Islandsite(a company owned by the Guptas). The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Sindisiwe Twala Seboka -Investigating Directorate Spokesperson

Today at 12:41 Trucks were set alight yesterday evening on the N2 - reports are that community members were protesting. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Mary Phadi, President of the Truckers Association of South Africa.

Today at 12:45 Audio: World Health Organization calls for a moratorium on COVID-19 vaccine boosters until at least the end of September. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Today at 12:52 Weekly Digicon- Western Cape Premier, Alan Winde presents the latest update on covid-19 numbers and vaccination update. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Kaylynn Palm- EWN Reporter

Today at 12:56 Mandy's book of the week: Can We Be Safe? - The Future Of Policing In South Africa. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Ziyanda Stuurman - Master of Arts degree in Conflict, Security and Development at School of Global Studies at Sussex University

Today at 15:16 EWN: EFF March In Phoenix Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Nkosikhona Duma, Eyewitness News Reporter

Today at 18:13 ZOOM: JSE interim results The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Dr Leila Fourie - CEO at JSE

Today at 18:20 ZOOM Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx

Today at 18:39 ZOOM: Kuda expansion into South Africa The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Ryan Laubscher - COO at Kuda

Today at 18:50 ZOOM Side Hustle with Nic Haralambous - Leading vs Lagging indicators in business. The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Nic Haralambous - entrepreneur and author of How to Star a Side Hustle at ....

Today at 19:18 ZOOM Small Business Focus - Success in succession The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator

