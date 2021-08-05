WATCH: Russian blogger furious at Mzansi's love for eating russians
A Russian blogger has expressed his disgust at South Africans love for eating russians.
In a video that went viral on Twitter, a group of people talk about how they prepare the russians and why they like them.
Watch the video below:
I’m CRYING! 😭😂 Imagine being a Russian and coming across this? 🤣😂— Nkabikazi (@lovejoy_noms) August 4, 2021
Ngaze ngahleka yezwa! 🤣😂 Guys there’s an article bukani: https://t.co/w1ocnTqTL3 #ILoveeatingRussians pic.twitter.com/SIBbMZBwIH
So my entire life I thought this is a Russian until today when I heard the real Russian angry , English neh 🙆♂️🙆♂️ #ILoveEatingRussians pic.twitter.com/dbl04zpdzY— proudly local (@CrocSclothing) August 4, 2021
