My first paycheque as a rapper came from HHP, he gave me R900 - Khuli Chana





Khulani Morule, best known by his stage name Khuli Chana, is a South African hip-hop artist famed for his debut solo album ‘The MotswakOriginator’.

Chana first came into the spotlight as one half of the hip hop duo HazzadazzMove with Kay-G (Kgaugelo) and later became a member of a hip hop group Morafe with Towdee (Lerothodi) and Kay-G.

He discussed how it was like growing up in Mahikeng and what inspired him to become a rapper.

I grew up in a small town called Mabatho in Mahikeng in a neighborhood called Unit 2. I was the first baby in my neighbourhood and my childhood was amazing. My mother always made sure we were all good. Khuli Chana - Rapper

Growing up in the Maputo Tshwana era and having a Nguni name like ‘Khulani’ I always felt like an outcast as there were not many Khulani's in my neighbourhood or at school. Khuli Chana - Rapper

Chana went on to explain that the person who inspired him to become a rapper was the son of Professor Joe Seremane, who is a family friend.

I remember being in his room and him shutting the lights off, placing a lamp on, and handing it to me as I was also placed on top of his cabinet. He said to put the spotlight on me and started rapping LL Cool J and I had not seen anyone rap before and I was like I would also love to do this one day. Khuli Chana - Rapper

Chana went on to tell the story of how the late South African rapper Jabulani Tsambo, better known by his stage name Hip Hop Pantsula influenced his career.

The first time I got my first paycheque was from HHP, he gave me R900 and I didn’t even know you could actually make money from hip-hop. Khuli Chana - Rapper

We saw music through his eyes, this guy was an amazing and the most extraordinary person I have ever met in my life and I am forever grateful for the opportunity he gave me to shine. He believed so much in me that I could have never imagined things getting to this level. Khuli Chana - Rapper

In my first album if you notice all I am talking about is never wanting to be broke again and I saw all of that come into fruition. Khuli Chana - Rapper

Chana says the biggest misconception people have about the industry is that if one has the right image and connections that you are sorted but he argues that education also plays a huge role and hopes the industry is able to introduce more professionals.

He went on to speak of how South African music is different from the rest of the world and when he realised he was becoming successful.

Language, culture, and the fact that we are so diverse are what make us different. Khuli Chana - Rapper

The first time I became a success was when my song was number one six times in Zululand and I am Tswana speaking. We are living proof that music is universal. Khuli Chana - Rapper

His second album which was released in 2012, titled Lost in Time, won him three South African Music Awards (SAMAs) gongs in 2013.

He went on to release his third album in 2017 called _One Source _and another in 2019 titled Planet of The Have Nots. When questioned by a fan on how he stays away from controversy especially the use of substance abuse, Chana answered by saying he has never seen anyone win from using substance abuse in the entertainment industry so he always made sure he stays clear sight from it all.

My worst fear growing up was going back home messed up and embarrassing my family. I have never seen anyone win from that game, I have seen a lot of greats fall because of substance abuse, so I knew I had to do the opposite. Khuli Chana - Rapper

Listen to the full interview below...