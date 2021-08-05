Overseas artisans are regarded highly, they earn higher than lawyers - Expert

Streaming issues? Report here
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Today at 12:05
EFF marches against racism and recent killings in Phoenix.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nkosikhona Duma is the KwaZulu-Natal correspondent for Eyewitness News
Today at 12:10
News24 Exclusive: Jeff Wick uncovers new data that suggests Indians, homes were never the target in face of race killings.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Jeff Wicks- News24 Reporter
Today at 12:15
Audio: ANC Deputy SG Jessie Duarte and Kgalema Motlanthe brief the media on the candidate selection process for LGE's
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Theto Mahlakoana - Senior Political Reporter at EWN
Today at 12:23
Department Of Social Development announces that COVID-19 grant applications will open on Friday.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Paseka Letsatsi, SASSA spokesperson
Today at 12:27
Con Court provides finality on the State's obligation to recognise Muslim marriages in South Africa when it hears the Women’s Legal Centre vs. The President case.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Seeham Samaai - Director at Women Legal Centre
Today at 12:37
The Bloemfontein High court hears the Confirmation of the unlimited restraint against Iqbal Sharma, Nulane Investment 204 Pty Ltd ,Islandsite(a company owned by the Guptas).
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Sindisiwe Twala Seboka -Investigating Directorate Spokesperson
Today at 12:41
Trucks were set alight yesterday evening on the N2 - reports are that community members were protesting.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Mary Phadi, President of the Truckers Association of South Africa.
Today at 12:45
Audio: World Health Organization calls for a moratorium on COVID-19 vaccine boosters until at least the end of September.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:52
Weekly Digicon- Western Cape Premier, Alan Winde presents the latest update on covid-19 numbers and vaccination update.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Kaylynn Palm- EWN Reporter
Today at 12:56
Mandy's book of the week: Can We Be Safe? - The Future Of Policing In South Africa.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Ziyanda Stuurman - Master of Arts degree in Conflict, Security and Development at School of Global Studies at Sussex University
Today at 15:16
EWN: EFF March In Phoenix
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Nkosikhona Duma, Eyewitness News Reporter
Today at 18:13
ZOOM: JSE interim results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Leila Fourie - CEO at JSE
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Today at 18:39
ZOOM: Kuda expansion into South Africa
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ryan Laubscher - COO at Kuda
Today at 18:50
ZOOM Side Hustle with Nic Haralambous - Leading vs Lagging indicators in business.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nic Haralambous - entrepreneur and author of How to Star a Side Hustle at ....
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Small Business Focus - Success in succession
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Personal Finance - Does it always make sense to phase in your money into the stock market? Why don’t we just keep the money in cash until the markets are more stable again?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Latest Local
Overseas artisans are regarded highly, they earn higher than lawyers - Expert Motor technician Aadil Mia says in South Africa people say artisanry is a scarce skill but they don't want to pay for that. 5 August 2021 12:07 PM
Patient did not die in wheelchair but during resuscitation - GP Health Gauteng Department of Health acting head Dr Sibongile Zungu talks about the death of Sichelesile in a waiting area. 5 August 2021 8:39 AM
COVID-19: South Africa records 13,263 new cases and 423 deaths The Health Department says 8,182,380 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout. 5 August 2021 7:01 AM
David Mabuza's prolonged absence from work impacts his role in government - DA Clement Manyathela speaks to DA shadow minister in the presidency Solly Malatsi about Deputy President David Mabuza's health. 4 August 2021 7:49 AM
Sars goes after alleged VBS looter who owes tax of R61m on 'illicit' income Bruce Whitfield talks to investigative journo Pauli Van Wyk about the 'Al Capone' strategy Sars is using to net Kabelo Matsepe. 3 August 2021 6:54 PM
I would like the DA and other parties to bring ANC below 50% - John Steenhuisen The Democratic Alliance leader says there is racial scapegoating in KwaZulu-Natal and it is dangerous to paint the Phoenix communi... 3 August 2021 11:39 AM
Telkom appoints Serame Taukobong (consumer business chief) as CEO-designate Bruce Whitfield talks to incoming CEO Serame Taukobong about what the future holds for Telkom. 4 August 2021 8:47 PM
'2 increases in 6 months!': Funeral insurance costs rise alongside Covid deaths The Money Show interviews consumer ninja Wendy Knowler about the increase in premiums for funeral policies. 4 August 2021 8:27 PM
'We haven't yet felt real impact of 3rd wave' - Liberty tops up Covid reserves Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO David Munro about Liberty Holdings' results for the first six months of 2021. 4 August 2021 7:42 PM
Mom shares tricks on how to clean filthy white sneakers Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 5 August 2021 9:42 AM
WATCH: Russian blogger furious at Mzansi's love for eating russians Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 5 August 2021 9:20 AM
'I wasn't ready for you to go’- Shona Ferguson hailed as a family man Ferguson has been laid to rest in Johannesburg on Wednesday. 4 August 2021 4:24 PM
SA Rugby set to defend itself and Rassie over World Rugby misconduct charges Sport24 deputy editor Sbu Mjikeliso says it's very tricky because the video was intended for World Rugby officials Joe Schmidt and... 4 August 2021 2:12 PM
WATCH: High jumpers in tears as they decide to share gold medal Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 2 August 2021 8:55 AM
Tatjana Schoenmaker is absolutely exceptional - Princess Charlene Wittstock The former Olympian says she really salutes the athletes that have taken a very high risk to be in Japan during a pandemic. 30 July 2021 1:31 PM
WATCH LIVE: Shona Ferguson funeral service Ferguson passed away last week due to Covid-19 complications. 4 August 2021 8:43 AM
Joe Nina shares his 80s and 90s inspired playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 2 August 2021 4:25 PM
We will invest our prize money and draw a salary - Hush The 2021 winners of the pan-African Old Mutual Amazing Voices crown say they bonded more and learnt a lot of things about music du... 30 July 2021 3:02 PM
IMF approves record R9-trillion to help countries deal with pandemic fallout Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Chief Economist, Alexander Forbes) about how the $650 bn SDR allocation will work. 3 August 2021 7:39 PM
What makes crypto so volatile, is it Elon Musk? Colin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to help you understand how cryptocurrency works. 3 August 2021 5:30 AM
Discovery Health's plan for an effective COVID-19 vaccine rollout What could Discovery Health's vaccine strategy mean for you? 30 July 2021 12:50 PM
Absa Bank Kenya breaks tradition and goes out looking to help grow SMEs Business Banking Director Elizabeth Wasunna-Ochwa believes all strata of society want opportunity and access to the market. 29 July 2021 10:09 AM
SMMEs in South Africa: Enterprise Supply Developments need to up their game The days of implementing Enterprise and Supplier Development as a tick box exercise are over... Now, it's about making an impact. 29 July 2021 9:11 AM
Localisation improves Africa’s access to mainstream supply chains The progressive attitude of policymakers has sparked a revolution that will see SMEs flourish on the African continent. 26 July 2021 9:50 AM
How Gift of the Givers attains huge 'brand' awareness with zero marketing budget Gift of the Givers may be an unintentional brand, but we all know it - advertising expert Andy Rice on The Money Show. 3 August 2021 9:04 PM
Oxford professor Ian Goldin lays down optimistic vision of the future post-Covid Bruce Whitfield interviews Professor Ian Goldin (Oxford) about his book “Rescue: From Global Crisis to a Better World”. 2 August 2021 7:56 PM
'South Africa does not have a jobs problem – it has a skills problem' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Vukani Mngxati, CEO at Accenture in Africa. 2 August 2021 7:18 PM
Home
Local

Overseas artisans are regarded highly, they earn higher than lawyers - Expert

5 August 2021 12:07 PM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
Artisans
Plumbers
Morgan Mampane
Electrician
Aadil Mia
Motor Technician

Motor technician Aadil Mia says in South Africa people say artisanry is a scarce skill but they don't want to pay for that.

Plumbers, electricians and builders are in huge demand in South Africa. One of South Africa’s biggest priorities is to develop qualified artisans to support our economy.

The growth of our industry requires a significant number of qualified and competent artisans. The Department of Higher Education and Training has invested billions of rands into the further development of TVET Colleges. The goal is to develop these into institutions of choice so that we will not have to import skills from other countries.

The government views the production of artisans and other mid-level skills as a priority.

Aadil Mia, Motor Technician and co-founder of Automia CC trading as Sportline Auto and Morgan Mampane, electrician and founder of Didintle Oreatlile Consulting, have more.

The work of artisans is not held very high in South Africa. For example, as an electrician when you go out on a job they will say: 'We can't pay that amount.'

Morgan Mampane, Electrician and founder of Didintle Oreatlile Consulting

In South Africa, they say artisanry is a scarce skill but they don't want to pay for that. Overseas artisans are regarded highly, they earn higher than lawyers. I have been doing this job for more than 30 years. When I was a kid I used to build cars and I decided to become a mechanic.

Aadil Mia, Motor Technician and co-founder of Automia c.c trading as Sportline Auto

I did my apprenticeship at a college. After seven years as an electrician, I decided to form my own company. My brother and I currently have opened a training centre for artisans. At the moment we have eight students we are training.

Morgan Mampane, Electrician and founder of Didintle Oreatlile Consulting

Listen below for the full interview...




More from Local

Patient did not die in wheelchair but during resuscitation - GP Health

5 August 2021 8:39 AM

Gauteng Department of Health acting head Dr Sibongile Zungu talks about the death of Sichelesile in a waiting area.

COVID-19: South Africa records 13,263 new cases and 423 deaths

5 August 2021 7:01 AM

The Health Department says 8,182,380 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.

'2 increases in 6 months!': Funeral insurance costs rise alongside Covid deaths

4 August 2021 8:27 PM

The Money Show interviews consumer ninja Wendy Knowler about the increase in premiums for funeral policies.

Naspers bets on another local insurance startup with R120 million investment

4 August 2021 7:07 PM

Bruce Whitfield chats to Naspers Foundry Head Fabian Whate and the co-founder of Naked Insurance, Alex Thomson.

Zulu: Recipients who didn't receive their R350 grant last year will be paid

4 August 2021 6:32 PM

Those eligible for the social relief of distress grants totalling R350 include unemployed South Africans who do not receive any social support from government and refugees and asylum seekers whose Section 22 permits or visas are valid or were valid on 15 March 2020.

Patients must wait at least two years before Charlotte Maxeke fully reopens

4 August 2021 4:58 PM

Gauteng infrastructure development and property management MEC Tasneem Motara says various parts of the hospital have not been fixed as the police are still investigating the cause of the fire.

'I wasn't ready for you to go’- Shona Ferguson hailed as a family man

4 August 2021 4:24 PM

Ferguson has been laid to rest in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

Men convicted of killing actor Dumisani Masilela sentenced to life in prison

4 August 2021 3:57 PM

News24 Journalist Alex Mitchley says Dumisani Masilela's mother took the stand to address those who murdered his son in court today.

Myths and misunderstandings about African consumers

4 August 2021 2:49 PM

Boston Consulting Group's Nomava Zanazo says research has shown that international countries still assume that they can push the cheapest product line into the African continent.

Gauteng Enterprise Propeller sets up R500-million fund to help business

4 August 2021 1:55 PM

Mandy Wiener speaks to Gauteng Enterprise Propeller chief executive Saki Zamxaka about who qualifies for the fund.

