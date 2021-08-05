Overseas artisans are regarded highly, they earn higher than lawyers - Expert
Plumbers, electricians and builders are in huge demand in South Africa. One of South Africa’s biggest priorities is to develop qualified artisans to support our economy.
The growth of our industry requires a significant number of qualified and competent artisans. The Department of Higher Education and Training has invested billions of rands into the further development of TVET Colleges. The goal is to develop these into institutions of choice so that we will not have to import skills from other countries.
The government views the production of artisans and other mid-level skills as a priority.
Aadil Mia, Motor Technician and co-founder of Automia CC trading as Sportline Auto and Morgan Mampane, electrician and founder of Didintle Oreatlile Consulting, have more.
The work of artisans is not held very high in South Africa. For example, as an electrician when you go out on a job they will say: 'We can't pay that amount.'Morgan Mampane, Electrician and founder of Didintle Oreatlile Consulting
In South Africa, they say artisanry is a scarce skill but they don't want to pay for that. Overseas artisans are regarded highly, they earn higher than lawyers. I have been doing this job for more than 30 years. When I was a kid I used to build cars and I decided to become a mechanic.Aadil Mia, Motor Technician and co-founder of Automia c.c trading as Sportline Auto
I did my apprenticeship at a college. After seven years as an electrician, I decided to form my own company. My brother and I currently have opened a training centre for artisans. At the moment we have eight students we are training.Morgan Mampane, Electrician and founder of Didintle Oreatlile Consulting
Listen below for the full interview...
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_38592070_cute-confident-mechanic-looking-over-vehicle.html
