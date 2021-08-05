R350 GRANT: Give us banking details and avoid flocking to Post Office - Sassa
The Department of Social Development has announced that the R350 COVID-19 grant applications will open on Friday. Government sources say additional pay points and improve systems are going to be in place because we are likely to see bigger queues.
The previous grant received more than 10-million applications, almost 6-million approved and now caregivers are also eligible to receive the grant.
South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi has more.
We worked closely with the Post Office and they are busy working on plans to make sure that month-end of August when the payments commence, we're engaged other merchants so that people do not flock to the Post Office.Paseka Letsatsi, Spokesperson - South African Social Security Agency
The second one, which we want to appeal to the people who are going to make applications for the R350, is to please give us their banking details because they do not necessarily have to flock to the Post Office.Paseka Letsatsi, Spokesperson - South African Social Security Agency
This is a new social relief Covid-19 grant so everybody who wants to apply must do so but there are certain categories which they have to fall within because we do a means test. Make sure that the ID and phone numbers are correct.Paseka Letsatsi, Spokesperson - South African Social Security Agency
Listen below for the full interview...
Source : Kayleen Morgan/Eyewitness News
