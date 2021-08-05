'Fake news was used to inflame tensions in Phoenix'

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:50
Rights and responsibilities when buying into a residential community
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Jeff Gilmour, President of Association of Residential Communities
Today at 16:10
School pit toilets fight resumes in court
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Mark Heywood, Executive Director at Section27
Today at 16:20
Good Party gave Hawks names of instigators
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Brett Herron, Secretary General Of the Good Party
Today at 16:40
Hammanskraal water inquiry findings
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Jordan Griffiths Chief of Staff for Tshwane Mayor
Abel Tau, Action SA Tshwane Mayoral candidate
Today at 16:50
Herd immunity against Covid-19 unlikely in our lifetime
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Prof Shabir Madhi - Professor in the Respiratory and Meningeal Pathogens Research Unit at University of the Witwatersrand
Today at 17:10
CSIR releases power sector statistics for first-half of 2021
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dr Jarrad Wright CSIR Principal Engineer
Today at 17:20
SAPS fleet maintenance : why does it take months to replace a battery
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Colonel Athlenda Mathe - National spokesperson at Saps
Today at 18:05
SPOTS 4/4
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:13
ZOOM: JSE interim results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Leila Fourie - CEO at JSE
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Today at 18:39
ZOOM: Kuda expansion into South Africa
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ryan Laubscher - COO at Kuda
Today at 18:50
ZOOM Side Hustle with Nic Haralambous - Leading vs Lagging indicators in business.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nic Haralambous - entrepreneur and author of How to Star a Side Hustle at ....
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Small Business Focus - Success in succession
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Personal Finance - Does it always make sense to phase in your money into the stock market? Why don’t we just keep the money in cash until the markets are more stable again?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
'Fake news was used to inflame tensions in Phoenix'

5 August 2021 1:12 PM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Durban
Racial Tensions
Phoenix killings

Mandy Wiener speaks to News24 reporter Jeff Wicks about new data they have on the Phoenix killings where 36 people died.

New data by _News24 _reveals that Phoenix was untouched during the unrest that gripped KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

Of the 36 people that were killed in the area, three were Indian.

Meanwhile, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) are holding a march in the area against what they call racial killings.

Mandy Wiener speaks to News24 reporter Jeff Wicks.

What's worth keeping in mind is the influence of fake news and how that was deliberately used to inflame tensions.

Jeff Wicks, Reporter - News24

What data tells us is that phoenix was relatively untouched and that speaks to the efficacy of the roadblocks and vigilante groups that had been set up in the area.

Jeff Wicks, Reporter - News24

Listen to the full interview below:




