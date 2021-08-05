'Fake news was used to inflame tensions in Phoenix'
New data by _News24 _reveals that Phoenix was untouched during the unrest that gripped KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.
Of the 36 people that were killed in the area, three were Indian.
Meanwhile, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) are holding a march in the area against what they call racial killings.
Mandy Wiener speaks to News24 reporter Jeff Wicks.
What's worth keeping in mind is the influence of fake news and how that was deliberately used to inflame tensions.Jeff Wicks, Reporter - News24
What data tells us is that phoenix was relatively untouched and that speaks to the efficacy of the roadblocks and vigilante groups that had been set up in the area.Jeff Wicks, Reporter - News24
Listen to the full interview below:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/online_twitter_dark.html?oriSearch=online+twitter&sti=njz9nhtwd1o762duzi|&mediapopup=113070540
