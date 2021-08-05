'Let's get people to have jabs or use mobile COVID-19 vaccination sites'





South Africa's attempt to immunise the country against COVID-19 has become more of a concern as a number of people choose not to get vaccinated.

This has caused lots of debates and arguments within the country as people fear that the virus will not be under control if people refuse to be vaccinated.

Questions have also come about on whether people should be given rewards to get the jab with more businesses now looking to offer "jab incentives".

BreadCrumbs founder Leigh Crymble has more.

This all depends on why a person hasn't received the vaccines and that could be supported by the hesitancy of not taking it for health reasons, misinformation, and wanting to do more research and those are some of the people that incentive will not necessarily compel them into taking the jab. Leigh Crymble, Founder - BreadCrumbs

From a behavioural point of view we know nudging cannot be mandated, so getting people to vaccinate because they can nottravel, or go to their workplace is sort of a mandate than nudges and incentives. Leigh Crymble, Founder - BreadCrumbs

We as Breadcrumbs have a small community drive within my neighbourhood because people are keen to get vaccinated but they maybe not be clued up on where to go, or they do not want to wait in very long ques do not have access to transport. I feel we can focus on those targetted groups and say let's take away the friction points and barrier entry and let's get people to the sites or let's bring the sites to them like mobile vaccination sites. Leigh Crymble, Founder - BreadCrumbs

South Africa has recorded 13,263 new Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 2,484,009.

Listen to the full interview...