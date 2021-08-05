'Let's get people to have jabs or use mobile COVID-19 vaccination sites'
South Africa's attempt to immunise the country against COVID-19 has become more of a concern as a number of people choose not to get vaccinated.
This has caused lots of debates and arguments within the country as people fear that the virus will not be under control if people refuse to be vaccinated.
Questions have also come about on whether people should be given rewards to get the jab with more businesses now looking to offer "jab incentives".
BreadCrumbs founder Leigh Crymble has more.
This all depends on why a person hasn't received the vaccines and that could be supported by the hesitancy of not taking it for health reasons, misinformation, and wanting to do more research and those are some of the people that incentive will not necessarily compel them into taking the jab.Leigh Crymble, Founder - BreadCrumbs
From a behavioural point of view we know nudging cannot be mandated, so getting people to vaccinate because they can nottravel, or go to their workplace is sort of a mandate than nudges and incentives.Leigh Crymble, Founder - BreadCrumbs
We as Breadcrumbs have a small community drive within my neighbourhood because people are keen to get vaccinated but they maybe not be clued up on where to go, or they do not want to wait in very long ques do not have access to transport. I feel we can focus on those targetted groups and say let's take away the friction points and barrier entry and let's get people to the sites or let's bring the sites to them like mobile vaccination sites.Leigh Crymble, Founder - BreadCrumbs
RELATED: Sahpra explains safety and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines
South Africa has recorded 13,263 new Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 2,484,009.
Listen to the full interview...
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_168996991_happy-woman-getting-vaccinated-in-hospital-and-vaccination-concept-.html?vti=n6hczbs5lkym0uc0h9-1-1
More from Local
'Fake news was used to inflame tensions in Phoenix'
Mandy Wiener speaks to News24 reporter Jeff Wicks about new data they have on the Phoenix killings where 36 people died.Read More
R350 GRANT: Give us banking details and avoid flocking to Post Office - Sassa
Paseka Letsatsi, SASSA spokesperson appeals to applicants to make sure that the ID and phone numbers are correct.Read More
My first paycheque as a rapper came from HHP, he gave me R900 - Khuli Chana
Khulani Morule shares what influenced him to become a rapper and the biggest misconceptions people have about the entertainment industry.Read More
Overseas artisans are regarded highly, they earn higher than lawyers - Expert
Motor technician Aadil Mia says in South Africa people say artisanry is a scarce skill but they don't want to pay for that.Read More
Patient did not die in wheelchair but during resuscitation - GP Health
Gauteng Department of Health acting head Dr Sibongile Zungu talks about the death of Sichelesile in a waiting area.Read More
COVID-19: South Africa records 13,263 new cases and 423 deaths
The Health Department says 8,182,380 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.Read More
'2 increases in 6 months!': Funeral insurance costs rise alongside Covid deaths
The Money Show interviews consumer ninja Wendy Knowler about the increase in premiums for funeral policies.Read More
Naspers bets on another local insurance startup with R120 million investment
Bruce Whitfield chats to Naspers Foundry Head Fabian Whate and the co-founder of Naked Insurance, Alex Thomson.Read More
Zulu: Recipients who didn't receive their R350 grant last year will be paid
Those eligible for the social relief of distress grants totalling R350 include unemployed South Africans who do not receive any social support from government and refugees and asylum seekers whose Section 22 permits or visas are valid or were valid on 15 March 2020.Read More
Patients must wait at least two years before Charlotte Maxeke fully reopens
Gauteng infrastructure development and property management MEC Tasneem Motara says various parts of the hospital have not been fixed as the police are still investigating the cause of the fire.Read More