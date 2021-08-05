'Estate agents should ensure they have latest rules before you sign to purchase'
Association of Residential Communities president Jeff Gilmour gave advice on what to consider when purchasing into a residential community that is governed by a homeowner’s association or the body corporate.
Gilmour says 70% of the rules that a tenant or owner signs are fairly standard and they differ depending on the type of estate one lives in.
The rules differ from estate depending on the type of estate, in an equestrian estate you might find their rules around keeping animals different from others because animals frighten horses, where there is wildlife estate you would want people to bring dogs into the estate.Jeff Gilmour, president - Association of Residential Communities
In a standard boutique estate that is in any specific theme, you will find that dogs are allowed as my example but then limited depending on the size of your garden.Jeff Gilmour, president - Association of Residential Communities
Gilmour went on to explain that the moment a tenant or a potential buyer moves into an estate it is assumed that they have agreed to all the rules.
It is incumbent on the estate agent to ensure he or she has the latest rules and when signing the purchase at that same time, the buyer would need to sign the rules on the estate together with the memorandum of incorporation or constitution because it is within those documents that the management rules normally apply.Jeff Gilmour, president - Association of Residential Communities
Listen to the full interview below...
