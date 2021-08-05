Inquiry: City of Tshwane dismally failed to supply Hammanskraal with safe water
JOHANNESBURG - An inquiry into the Hammanskraal water crisis has found the City of Tshwane dismally, delinquent and hopelessly failed to comply with the Constitution and provide sufficient water to residents.
The inquiry was commissioned by new kid on the block Action SA, which held hearings in April about the state of water in that community.
At the centre of the water crisis are allegations of irregularities in the awarding of a nearly R300 million tender to maintain and upgrade a water treatment plant.
Residents of Hammanskraal have not had clean, safe drinking water for about 16 years now due to the poor maintenance of water-related infrastructure.
An inquiry into the water crisis facing the community has found that the City of Tshwane failed to be responsive to the needs of residents and that council has not done anything to resolve the contamination crisis in the community.
Action SA’s Herman Mashaba received the report into the water crisis at the Rooiwaal Wastewater Treatment Plant earlier on Thursday.
“The findings contained in an extensive report made it abundantly clear that the City of Tshwane struggled to serve safe water to the community.”
Mashaba said he planned to hand over the report to Tshwane Mayor Randall Williams.
"The Commission has characterised the City of Tshwane as 𝗶𝗻𝘀𝗲𝗻𝘀𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲, 𝗶𝗿𝗿𝗲𝘀𝗽𝗼𝗻𝘀𝗶𝘃𝗲, 𝗻𝗼𝗻-𝘁𝗿𝗮𝗻𝘀𝗽𝗮𝗿𝗲𝗻𝘁, 𝘂𝗻𝗮𝗰𝗰𝗼𝘂𝗻𝘁𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲, & marked by 𝗱𝗲𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗾𝘂𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗶𝗻𝗲𝗿𝘁𝗶𝗮 on the water crisis in Hammanskraal." - @HermanMashaba pic.twitter.com/pM7naPuWQA— ActionSA (@Action4SA) August 5, 2021
3. Act responsively and transparently, as required by the Act, and the fact that a memorandum from the community to the City on the water crisis, dating back to 2016, 𝗶𝘀 𝘆𝗲𝘁 𝘁𝗼 𝗯𝗲 𝗿𝗲𝘀𝗽𝗼𝗻𝗱𝗲𝗱 𝘁𝗼;#HammanskraalWaterInquiry— ActionSA (@Action4SA) August 5, 2021
"The findings have emphasised, once more, that given the City’s continued inaction, the only way to bring lasting change to the community is to take @CityTshwane to court for its failures, & should Mayor William fail to act, we will do exactly that." - @HermanMashaba pic.twitter.com/uHAry1FkBF— ActionSA (@Action4SA) August 5, 2021
Engaging the Mayor of Tshwane on the findings of the #HammanskraalWaterInquiry report.— ActionSA (@Action4SA) August 5, 2021
We are pleased that the Mayor has taken the time to engage us on this matter. This is vital if we are to bring clean drinking water to the people of Hammanskraal and surrounds. pic.twitter.com/mVU9xfX8Q0
WATCH: @HermanMashaba speaking to the Tshwane Mayor:— ActionSA (@Action4SA) August 5, 2021
"Over and above buying water, there are reports of young girls being used so that their families can gain access to water... if you had heard some of the testimony, you would actually cry."#HammanskraalWaterInquiry pic.twitter.com/tvZNgebFG3
supplyDownload the Eyewitness News app to your **iOS or Android **device.
This article first appeared on EWN : Inquiry: City of Tshwane dismally failed to supply Hammanskraal with safe water
More from Local
'Cabinet reshuffle happening at last - after lots of ANC wheeling and dealing'
Bruce Whitfield interviews analyst Lumkile Mondi about President Cyril Ramaphosa's impending announcement on Thursday evening.Read More
Our vehicles are repaired daily - SAPS
Spokesperson Colonel Athlenda Mathe says they have introduced the transversal system that speeds up the outsourcing and improves turnaround time.Read More
'Estate agents should ensure they have latest rules before you sign to purchase'
Association of Residential Communities president Jeff Gilmour discusses the rights and responsibilities when buying into a residential community.Read More
Gauteng SAPS probe officers captured on video manhandling Krugersdorp pupil
Officials have confirmed that the incident took place in the Krugersdorp CBD on Tuesday.Read More
'Let's get people to have jabs or use mobile COVID-19 vaccination sites'
Breadcrumbs Founder Leigh Crymble argues that behavioural nudges to boost COVID-19 immunisation will not work and cannot be mandated.Read More
'Fake news was used to inflame tensions in Phoenix'
Mandy Wiener speaks to News24 reporter Jeff Wicks about new data they have on the Phoenix killings where 36 people died.Read More
R350 GRANT: Give us banking details and avoid flocking to Post Office - Sassa
Paseka Letsatsi, SASSA spokesperson appeals to applicants to make sure that the ID and phone numbers are correct.Read More
My first paycheque as a rapper came from HHP, he gave me R900 - Khuli Chana
Khulani Morule shares what influenced him to become a rapper and the biggest misconceptions people have about the entertainment industry.Read More
Overseas artisans are regarded highly, they earn higher than lawyers - Expert
Motor technician Aadil Mia says in South Africa people say artisanry is a scarce skill but they don't want to pay for that.Read More
More from Politics
WATCH LIVE: President Ramaphosa announces Cabinet changes at 8.30pm tonight
The Presidency has announced that President Cyril Ramaphosa will make an announcement on changes to the national executive.Read More
'Cabinet reshuffle happening at last - after lots of ANC wheeling and dealing'
Bruce Whitfield interviews analyst Lumkile Mondi about President Cyril Ramaphosa's impending announcement on Thursday evening.Read More
David Mabuza's prolonged absence from work impacts his role in government - DA
Clement Manyathela speaks to DA shadow minister in the presidency Solly Malatsi about Deputy President David Mabuza's health.Read More
Sars goes after alleged VBS looter who owes tax of R61m on 'illicit' income
Bruce Whitfield talks to investigative journo Pauli Van Wyk about the 'Al Capone' strategy Sars is using to net Kabelo Matsepe.Read More
I would like the DA and other parties to bring ANC below 50% - John Steenhuisen
The Democratic Alliance leader says there is racial scapegoating in KwaZulu-Natal and it is dangerous to paint the Phoenix community with a single brush.Read More
ANC integrity commission hands report on Mkhize, Digital Vibes to party
The commission’s chairperson, George Mashamba has confirmed to Eyewitness News that it met with suspended Health Minister Zweli Mkhize to get his side of the story on the multi-million rand Digital Vibes tender.Read More
Digital Vibes saga legal process may take a very long time to resolve
It seems the legal process regarding the controversial Digital vibes tender may take a long time to play out fully.Read More
New Discovery Life clients could be penalised for not getting vaccinated
The Money Show interviews CEO Riaan van Reenen about Discovery Life's vaccination incentive scheme.Read More
Absa Bank Kenya breaks tradition and goes out looking to help grow SMEs
Business Banking Director Elizabeth Wasunna-Ochwa believes all strata of society want opportunity and access to the market.Read More