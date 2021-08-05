Inquiry: City of Tshwane dismally failed to supply Hammanskraal with safe water





JOHANNESBURG - An inquiry into the Hammanskraal water crisis has found the City of Tshwane dismally, delinquent and hopelessly failed to comply with the Constitution and provide sufficient water to residents.

The inquiry was commissioned by new kid on the block Action SA, which held hearings in April about the state of water in that community.

At the centre of the water crisis are allegations of irregularities in the awarding of a nearly R300 million tender to maintain and upgrade a water treatment plant.

Residents of Hammanskraal have not had clean, safe drinking water for about 16 years now due to the poor maintenance of water-related infrastructure.

An inquiry into the water crisis facing the community has found that the City of Tshwane failed to be responsive to the needs of residents and that council has not done anything to resolve the contamination crisis in the community.

Action SA’s Herman Mashaba received the report into the water crisis at the Rooiwaal Wastewater Treatment Plant earlier on Thursday.

“The findings contained in an extensive report made it abundantly clear that the City of Tshwane struggled to serve safe water to the community.”

Mashaba said he planned to hand over the report to Tshwane Mayor Randall Williams.

"The Commission has characterised the City of Tshwane as 𝗶𝗻𝘀𝗲𝗻𝘀𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲, 𝗶𝗿𝗿𝗲𝘀𝗽𝗼𝗻𝘀𝗶𝘃𝗲, 𝗻𝗼𝗻-𝘁𝗿𝗮𝗻𝘀𝗽𝗮𝗿𝗲𝗻𝘁, 𝘂𝗻𝗮𝗰𝗰𝗼𝘂𝗻𝘁𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲, & marked by 𝗱𝗲𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗾𝘂𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗶𝗻𝗲𝗿𝘁𝗶𝗮 on the water crisis in Hammanskraal." - @HermanMashaba pic.twitter.com/pM7naPuWQA — ActionSA (@Action4SA) August 5, 2021

3. Act responsively and transparently, as required by the Act, and the fact that a memorandum from the community to the City on the water crisis, dating back to 2016, 𝗶𝘀 𝘆𝗲𝘁 𝘁𝗼 𝗯𝗲 𝗿𝗲𝘀𝗽𝗼𝗻𝗱𝗲𝗱 𝘁𝗼;#HammanskraalWaterInquiry — ActionSA (@Action4SA) August 5, 2021

"The findings have emphasised, once more, that given the City’s continued inaction, the only way to bring lasting change to the community is to take @CityTshwane to court for its failures, & should Mayor William fail to act, we will do exactly that." - @HermanMashaba pic.twitter.com/uHAry1FkBF — ActionSA (@Action4SA) August 5, 2021

Engaging the Mayor of Tshwane on the findings of the #HammanskraalWaterInquiry report.



We are pleased that the Mayor has taken the time to engage us on this matter. This is vital if we are to bring clean drinking water to the people of Hammanskraal and surrounds. pic.twitter.com/mVU9xfX8Q0 — ActionSA (@Action4SA) August 5, 2021

WATCH: @HermanMashaba speaking to the Tshwane Mayor:



"Over and above buying water, there are reports of young girls being used so that their families can gain access to water... if you had heard some of the testimony, you would actually cry."#HammanskraalWaterInquiry pic.twitter.com/tvZNgebFG3 — ActionSA (@Action4SA) August 5, 2021

supplyDownload the Eyewitness News app to your **iOS or Android **device.

This article first appeared on EWN : Inquiry: City of Tshwane dismally failed to supply Hammanskraal with safe water