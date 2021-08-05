Nigeria's 'African challenger' Kuda Bank not eyeing SA with expansion. For now..
Kuda is Nigeria's first mobile-only bank licensed by the country's Central Bank.
The UK business Kuda Technologies has raised $55 million in its latest funding round to drive expansion into selected African countries.
The two young founders of the 'African challenger bank' are from Nigeria and were educated in the UK
These are exciting times for Kuda says London-based COO Ryan Laubscher.
We launched the business in October 2019... Two founders had an idea very much married to what's been happening in the neobanking space in Europe...Ryan Laubscher, Group COO - Kuda
Their thinking was, if it can work really well providing really affordable access to banking and financial services in Europe, why not for Africa? So they came up with that dream and actually did the pitch in South Africa through SA Boot Camp.Ryan Laubscher, Group COO - Kuda
So they came up with that dream and actually did the pitch in South Africa through SA Boot Camp and basically launched the business in Nigeria.Ryan Laubscher, Group COO - Kuda
Kuda now has almost 1.5 million customers in Nigeria alone.
The latest funding round will go towards expanding beyond Nigeria says Laubscher not only into Africa, but also the UK and later Europe.
To connect people with their money and their loved ones and offer them a much more affordable way to send and receive money backwards and forwards...Ryan Laubscher, Group COO - Kuda
Is Kuda eyeing South Africa?
Only at a much later stage Laubscher says.
South Africa has got pretty good banking. I think it's got pretty good banking by international standards, not just by African standards.Ryan Laubscher, Group COO - Kuda
