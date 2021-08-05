Nigeria's 'African challenger' Kuda Bank not eyeing SA with expansion. For now..

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'JSE is better performing than London Stock Exchange over last ten years' Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Dr Leila Fourie about the Johannesburg Stock Exchange's interim results and future plans. 5 August 2021 7:48 PM
'Cabinet reshuffle happening at last - after lots of ANC wheeling and dealing' Bruce Whitfield interviews analyst Lumkile Mondi ahead of President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement on Thursday evening. 5 August 2021 6:43 PM
Our vehicles are repaired daily - SAPS Spokesperson Colonel Athlenda Mathe says they have introduced the transversal system that speeds up the outsourcing and improves t... 5 August 2021 6:19 PM
View all Local
WATCH LIVE: President Ramaphosa announces Cabinet changes at 9pm tonight The Presidency has announced that President Cyril Ramaphosa will make an announcement on changes to the national executive. 5 August 2021 8:25 PM
Inquiry: City of Tshwane dismally failed to supply Hammanskraal with safe water The inquiry was commissioned by new kid on the block Action SA, which held hearings in April about the state of water in that comm... 5 August 2021 4:14 PM
David Mabuza's prolonged absence from work impacts his role in government - DA Clement Manyathela speaks to DA shadow minister in the presidency Solly Malatsi about Deputy President David Mabuza's health. 4 August 2021 7:49 AM
View all Politics
Nigeria's 'African challenger' Kuda Bank not eyeing SA with expansion. For now.. Kuda has raised $55 million in its latest funding round. The Money Show interviews Group COO Ryan Laubscher. 5 August 2021 8:51 PM
Telkom appoints Serame Taukobong (consumer business chief) as CEO-designate Bruce Whitfield talks to incoming CEO Serame Taukobong about what the future holds for Telkom. 4 August 2021 8:47 PM
'2 increases in 6 months!': Funeral insurance costs rise alongside Covid deaths The Money Show interviews consumer ninja Wendy Knowler about the increase in premiums for funeral policies. 4 August 2021 8:27 PM
View all Business
Mom shares tricks on how to clean filthy white sneakers Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 5 August 2021 9:42 AM
WATCH: Russian blogger furious at Mzansi's love for eating russians Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 5 August 2021 9:20 AM
'I wasn't ready for you to go’- Shona Ferguson hailed as a family man Ferguson has been laid to rest in Johannesburg on Wednesday. 4 August 2021 4:24 PM
View all Lifestyle
SA Rugby set to defend itself and Rassie over World Rugby misconduct charges Sport24 deputy editor Sbu Mjikeliso says it's very tricky because the video was intended for World Rugby officials Joe Schmidt and... 4 August 2021 2:12 PM
WATCH: High jumpers in tears as they decide to share gold medal Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 2 August 2021 8:55 AM
Tatjana Schoenmaker is absolutely exceptional - Princess Charlene Wittstock The former Olympian says she really salutes the athletes that have taken a very high risk to be in Japan during a pandemic. 30 July 2021 1:31 PM
View all Sport
WATCH LIVE: Shona Ferguson funeral service Ferguson passed away last week due to Covid-19 complications. 4 August 2021 8:43 AM
Joe Nina shares his 80s and 90s inspired playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 2 August 2021 4:25 PM
We will invest our prize money and draw a salary - Hush The 2021 winners of the pan-African Old Mutual Amazing Voices crown say they bonded more and learnt a lot of things about music du... 30 July 2021 3:02 PM
View all Entertainment
IMF approves record R9-trillion to help countries deal with pandemic fallout Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Chief Economist, Alexander Forbes) about how the $650 bn SDR allocation will work. 3 August 2021 7:39 PM
What makes crypto so volatile, is it Elon Musk? Colin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to help you understand how cryptocurrency works. 3 August 2021 5:30 AM
Discovery Health's plan for an effective COVID-19 vaccine rollout What could Discovery Health's vaccine strategy mean for you? 30 July 2021 12:50 PM
View all World
Nigeria's 'African challenger' Kuda Bank not eyeing SA with expansion. For now.. Kuda has raised $55 million in its latest funding round. The Money Show interviews Group COO Ryan Laubscher. 5 August 2021 8:51 PM
Absa Bank Kenya breaks tradition and goes out looking to help grow SMEs Business Banking Director Elizabeth Wasunna-Ochwa believes all strata of society want opportunity and access to the market. 29 July 2021 10:09 AM
SMMEs in South Africa: Enterprise Supply Developments need to up their game The days of implementing Enterprise and Supplier Development as a tick box exercise are over... Now, it's about making an impact. 29 July 2021 9:11 AM
View all Africa
How Gift of the Givers attains huge 'brand' awareness with zero marketing budget Gift of the Givers may be an unintentional brand, but we all know it - advertising expert Andy Rice on The Money Show. 3 August 2021 9:04 PM
Oxford professor Ian Goldin lays down optimistic vision of the future post-Covid Bruce Whitfield interviews Professor Ian Goldin (Oxford) about his book “Rescue: From Global Crisis to a Better World”. 2 August 2021 7:56 PM
'South Africa does not have a jobs problem – it has a skills problem' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Vukani Mngxati, CEO at Accenture in Africa. 2 August 2021 7:18 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Africa

Nigeria's 'African challenger' Kuda Bank not eyeing SA with expansion. For now..

5 August 2021 8:51 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Nigeria
Banking
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Fintech
Kuda Bank
Ryan Laubscher
Kuda
mobile-only bank
Central Bank of Nigeria

Kuda has raised $55 million in its latest funding round. The Money Show interviews Group COO Ryan Laubscher.

Kuda is Nigeria's first mobile-only bank licensed by the country's Central Bank.

The UK business Kuda Technologies has raised $55 million in its latest funding round to drive expansion into selected African countries.

RELATED: Naspers bets on another local insurance startup with R120 million investment

RELATED: SA's Yoco raises R1.2b in new funding: 'A vote of confidence in small business'

The two young founders of the 'African challenger bank' are from Nigeria and were educated in the UK

These are exciting times for Kuda says London-based COO Ryan Laubscher.

We launched the business in October 2019... Two founders had an idea very much married to what's been happening in the neobanking space in Europe...

Ryan Laubscher, Group COO - Kuda

Their thinking was, if it can work really well providing really affordable access to banking and financial services in Europe, why not for Africa? So they came up with that dream and actually did the pitch in South Africa through SA Boot Camp.

Ryan Laubscher, Group COO - Kuda

So they came up with that dream and actually did the pitch in South Africa through SA Boot Camp and basically launched the business in Nigeria.

Ryan Laubscher, Group COO - Kuda

Kuda now has almost 1.5 million customers in Nigeria alone.

The latest funding round will go towards expanding beyond Nigeria says Laubscher not only into Africa, but also the UK and later Europe.

To connect people with their money and their loved ones and offer them a much more affordable way to send and receive money backwards and forwards...

Ryan Laubscher, Group COO - Kuda

Is Kuda eyeing South Africa?

Only at a much later stage Laubscher says.

South Africa has got pretty good banking. I think it's got pretty good banking by international standards, not just by African standards.

Ryan Laubscher, Group COO - Kuda

Listen to the conversation on The Money Show:


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Nigeria's 'African challenger' Kuda Bank not eyeing SA with expansion. For now..




5 August 2021 8:51 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Nigeria
Banking
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Fintech
Kuda Bank
Ryan Laubscher
Kuda
mobile-only bank
Central Bank of Nigeria

More from Business

'JSE is better performing than London Stock Exchange over last ten years'

5 August 2021 7:48 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Dr Leila Fourie about the Johannesburg Stock Exchange's interim results and future plans.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Cabinet reshuffle happening at last - after lots of ANC wheeling and dealing'

5 August 2021 6:43 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews analyst Lumkile Mondi ahead of President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement on Thursday evening.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Telkom appoints Serame Taukobong (consumer business chief) as CEO-designate

4 August 2021 8:47 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to incoming CEO Serame Taukobong about what the future holds for Telkom.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'2 increases in 6 months!': Funeral insurance costs rise alongside Covid deaths

4 August 2021 8:27 PM

The Money Show interviews consumer ninja Wendy Knowler about the increase in premiums for funeral policies.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'We haven't yet felt real impact of 3rd wave' - Liberty tops up Covid reserves

4 August 2021 7:42 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO David Munro about Liberty Holdings' results for the first six months of 2021.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Customer satisfaction in the digital age

4 August 2021 7:15 PM

Customer satisfaction is a relatively new concept, customer dissatisfaction is ancient.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Naspers bets on another local insurance startup with R120 million investment

4 August 2021 7:07 PM

Bruce Whitfield chats to Naspers Foundry Head Fabian Whate and the co-founder of Naked Insurance, Alex Thomson.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gauteng Enterprise Propeller sets up R500-million fund to help business

4 August 2021 1:55 PM

Mandy Wiener speaks to Gauteng Enterprise Propeller chief executive Saki Zamxaka about who qualifies for the fund.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How Gift of the Givers attains huge 'brand' awareness with zero marketing budget

3 August 2021 9:04 PM

Gift of the Givers may be an unintentional brand, but we all know it - advertising expert Andy Rice on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'A truck is like a 38-ton missile' - training drivers for sometimes volatile SA

3 August 2021 8:32 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Arnoux Maré, founder of the Innovative Solutions Group.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Africa

Absa Bank Kenya breaks tradition and goes out looking to help grow SMEs

29 July 2021 10:09 AM

Business Banking Director Elizabeth Wasunna-Ochwa believes all strata of society want opportunity and access to the market.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SMMEs in South Africa: Enterprise Supply Developments need to up their game

29 July 2021 9:11 AM

The days of implementing Enterprise and Supplier Development as a tick box exercise are over... Now, it's about making an impact.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Localisation improves Africa’s access to mainstream supply chains

26 July 2021 9:50 AM

The progressive attitude of policymakers has sparked a revolution that will see SMEs flourish on the African continent.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 job cuts hit SA women hardest, new claims stats from old mutual confirm

23 July 2021 10:56 AM

Old Mutual Claim Statistics Report reveals that 58% of 2020 retrenchment cover claims were paid out to women

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zimbabwe vaccinates over 1 million citizens against COVID

17 July 2021 12:48 PM

Zimbabwe is using mostly the Chinese-made Sinopharm and Sinovac vaccines, which require two doses, a month apart.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Africa's COVID third wave surge has now topped the second wave peak - WHO Africa

8 July 2021 1:57 PM

WHO Africa said that there'd been a constant rise in coronavirus cases being recorded since the onset of the pandemic's third wave at the start of May.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'If King Mswati is in eSwatini, let him address the nation, even via Zoom'

29 June 2021 1:04 PM

Swaziland Solidarity Network spokesperson Lucky Lukhele says the army and police have taken over completely and all businesses have been closed.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

King Mswati III reportedly hiding out in Johannesburg amid protests in eSwatini

29 June 2021 7:20 AM

The king allegedly ran away amid pro-democracy protests sweeping the tiny kingdom.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Consumers choose home improvement and loungewear over expensive luxuries

28 June 2021 10:12 PM

In COVID times, the retail sector has a number of new opportunities to capitalise on.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nigeria's Access Bank launches SA operation with rebranding of Grobank

22 June 2021 8:42 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Africa analyst Adetunji Omotola about news from Nigeria, including the renewal of oil majors' licenses.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

WATCH LIVE: President Ramaphosa announces Cabinet changes at 9pm tonight

Politics

Our vehicles are repaired daily - SAPS

Local

'Estate agents should ensure they have latest rules before you sign to purchase'

Local

EWN Highlights

Unions oppose Sasol’s attempt to make COVID jabs mandatory for staff

5 August 2021 8:16 PM

Unisa students angered as institution mum about their certificates

5 August 2021 8:10 PM

WATCH LIVE: President Ramaphosa announces changes to the executive

5 August 2021 7:53 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA