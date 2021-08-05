'Cabinet reshuffle happening at last - after lots of ANC wheeling and dealing'





Talk of an imminent Cabinet reshuffle has been born out after various news outlets reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa called a meeting with top ANC officials and Tripartite Alliance partners.

Now the Presidency has confirmed that the President will make an announcement at 8:30 pm on Thursday.

Earlier, ANC Deputy Secretary-General Jessie Duarte downplayed the mounting speculation.

The Mail & Guardian also quotes sources that say suspended Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has tendered his resignation.

RELATED: Cabinet reshuffle: 'Most people you speak to in NWC say Zweli Mkhize must go'

Bruce Whitfield interviews Lumkile Mondi, political analyst and senior lecturer at the Wits School of Economics and Business Science.

"It is happening at last" comments Mondi.

It is happening off the back of huge embarrassment, particularly for the President who has played a long game. Lumkile Mondi, Senior lecturer - Wits School of Economics and Business Science

Many of us expected him, after he had been chosen by South Africans in 2018, to really introduce untainted individuals, competent to try and rebuild the state which had been destroyed by former president Jacob Zuma. Lumkile Mondi, Senior lecturer - Wits School of Economics and Business Science

This [coming] change has really been catalyzed by the recent events in KwaZulu-Natal and parts of Gauteng and we expect him really to take much bolder action than was expected given that he has overwhelming support from many South Africans who want to support him, who are volunteering to serve... Lumkile Mondi, Senior lecturer - Wits School of Economics and Business Science

... given the fact that if we don't take decisive action we may as well fail to address the problem of state building and, more importantly, of a growing economy that can enable us to address challenges of the day. Lumkile Mondi, Senior lecturer - Wits School of Economics and Business Science

There has been some confusion within the ANC because of the institutional outlook of the party, where it sees itself as above the constitutional state says Mondi.

The fact that they see themselves as above the Constitution, and even the consultation that is taking place at the moment, is going to be a compromise... Lumkile Mondi, Senior lecturer - Wits School of Economics and Business Science

"I think there will be lots of wheeling and dealing among them because they are more interested in making sure that the party can unite behind Ramaphosa in the sense of the elections that are coming" says Mondi.

Listen to the discussion below:

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'Cabinet reshuffle happening at last - after lots of ANC wheeling and dealing'