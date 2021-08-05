Our vehicles are repaired daily - SAPS





A Sunday Times report prompted by an answer given by Gauteng Community Safety MEC Faith Mazibuko says that 124 out of 231 province’s South African Police Service's (SAPS's) flying squad vehicles are non-functional and have been at various workshops, some for more than three months.

In total, there are only 107 that are operational. In the Pretoria flying squad, 19 of the 35 allocated flying squad vehicles are non-functioning, thus only leaving 16 functional flying squad vehicles. The Benoni foliage squad, which had been allocated 40 vehicles, has half of its fleet grounded.

All in all it is said that out of the 231 flying squad vehicles in the province, 124 are non-functioning, while 107 are in operation.

SAPS national spokesperson Colonel Athlenda Mathe has more.

At every workshop or garage, we have a chief artisan who assesses if vehicles are due for repairs or that have been involved in accidents. In the past, a minimum of three quotations was sought from suppliers based on the requirements such as price and equity. Colonel Athlenda Mathe, National spokesperson - SAPS

We noticed that this process usually takes long - three to five weeks - because of the admin that was involved such as vetting. As from the 1st of April, we introduced the transversal contract called the RP 46 which speeds up the outsourcing process and which also improves turnaround time, meaning less administration for our offices. Colonel Athlenda Mathe, National spokesperson - SAPS

This contract was done by the National Treasury and was won by a certain bank. The SAPS does not deal with suppliers directly, the only issue will be an order form and award of the contract.

Apart from outsourcing, we have artisans and mechanics that we have employed that assist with the maintenance and repairing of such vehicles at the garages to ensure a quicker turnaround time. For example, if a vehicle was involved in an accident it will take 30 days, damages 15 days, mechanical repairs five days. Colonel Athlenda Mathe, National spokesperson - SAPS

It is a concern that some of our vehicles are in the garages but it doesn't mean we don't deliver on our mandate. There are other ways and means in which we deliver on or mandate collectively within the SAPS. We don't work in silos in the SAPS, we've got other units that complement each other. For instance, with the flying squad we have the highway patrol that assists the flying squad. Colonel Athlenda Mathe, National spokesperson - SAPS

It's not only the flying squad that utilises high-performance vehicles. On a daily basis, we do get vehicles repaired and up and running but in the process other vehicles then require service and repair. Yes, we do have some vehicles that have aged and a decision has been made for some of them to be either destroyed or sold, depending on the condition. Colonel Athlenda Mathe, National spokesperson - SAPS

Listen below for the full interview...