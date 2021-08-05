WATCH LIVE: President Ramaphosa announces Cabinet changes at 9pm tonight





The Presidency has announced that President Cyril Ramaphosa will make an announcement on changes to the national executive at 9pm today, 5 August 2021.

702 will broadcast the announcement live:

WATCH the announcement below:

UPDATE: Time for the announcement is updated to 21h00. https://t.co/KRO1PVsLnA — Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) August 5, 2021