WATCH LIVE: President Ramaphosa announces Cabinet changes at 9pm tonight
The Presidency has announced that President Cyril Ramaphosa will make an announcement on changes to the national executive at 9pm today, 5 August 2021.
702 will broadcast the announcement live:
WATCH the announcement below:
UPDATE: Time for the announcement is updated to 21h00. https://t.co/KRO1PVsLnA— Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) August 5, 2021
