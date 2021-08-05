Streaming issues? Report here
WATCH LIVE: President Ramaphosa announces Cabinet changes at 9pm tonight

5 August 2021 8:25 PM
by Tlou Legodi
The Presidency has announced that President Cyril Ramaphosa will make an announcement on changes to the national executive.

The Presidency has announced that President Cyril Ramaphosa will make an announcement on changes to the national executive at 9pm today, 5 August 2021.

702 will broadcast the announcement live:

WATCH the announcement below:




New ministers for health, finance and defence as Ramaphosa rings the changes

5 August 2021 9:59 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa says they are doing away with the ministry of state security and placing political responsibility for the State Security Agency in the Presidency.

'Cabinet reshuffle happening at last - after lots of ANC wheeling and dealing'

5 August 2021 6:43 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews analyst Lumkile Mondi ahead of President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement on Thursday evening.

Inquiry: City of Tshwane dismally failed to supply Hammanskraal with safe water

5 August 2021 4:14 PM

The inquiry was commissioned by new kid on the block Action SA, which held hearings in April about the state of water in that community.

David Mabuza's prolonged absence from work impacts his role in government - DA

4 August 2021 7:49 AM

Clement Manyathela speaks to DA shadow minister in the presidency Solly Malatsi about Deputy President David Mabuza's health.

Sars goes after alleged VBS looter who owes tax of R61m on 'illicit' income

3 August 2021 6:54 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to investigative journo Pauli Van Wyk about the 'Al Capone' strategy Sars is using to net Kabelo Matsepe.

I would like the DA and other parties to bring ANC below 50% - John Steenhuisen

3 August 2021 11:39 AM

The Democratic Alliance leader says there is racial scapegoating in KwaZulu-Natal and it is dangerous to paint the Phoenix community with a single brush.

ANC integrity commission hands report on Mkhize, Digital Vibes to party

3 August 2021 11:18 AM

The commission’s chairperson, George Mashamba has confirmed to Eyewitness News that it met with suspended Health Minister Zweli Mkhize to get his side of the story on the multi-million rand Digital Vibes tender.

Digital Vibes saga legal process may take a very long time to resolve

30 July 2021 5:50 PM

It seems the legal process regarding the controversial Digital vibes tender may take a long time to play out fully.

New Discovery Life clients could be penalised for not getting vaccinated

29 July 2021 8:20 PM

The Money Show interviews CEO Riaan van Reenen about Discovery Life's vaccination incentive scheme.

Absa Bank Kenya breaks tradition and goes out looking to help grow SMEs

29 July 2021 10:09 AM

Business Banking Director Elizabeth Wasunna-Ochwa believes all strata of society want opportunity and access to the market.

