COVID-19: South Africa records 13,777 new cases and 458 deaths
South Africa has recorded 13,777 new Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 2,497,665.
458 more people have died after contracting the coronavirus bringing the national death toll to 73,873 since the beginning of the pandemic.
The cumulative number of recoveries now stands at 2,268,085 with a recovery rate of 90,8%.
The total number of vaccines administered is 8,377,606 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.
