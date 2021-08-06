COVID-19: South Africa records 13,777 new cases and 458 deaths

Streaming issues? Report here
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 11:35
Sex and relationships focus: What does Sex mean to you?
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Tiffany Mugo
Kim Windvogel - Co-author at Touch (book)
Today at 12:05
Minister of Health Joe Phaahla briefs media on COVID-19 and provides updates on the vaccine rollout.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Kevin Brandt, Eyewitness News reporter
Today at 12:10
Former President Jacob Zuma has been admitted to an outside hospital for medical observation.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Singabakho Nxumalo- Correctional Services National Spokesperson
Today at 12:15
Cabinet Reshuffle: New Communications Minister- Instabilty of this portfolio and what it means for the country.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Leon Louw - Executive Director at Free Market Foundation
Today at 12:23
Cabinet Reshuffle: Centralization of power? What are the dangers of intelligence sitting in the presidency?
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Prof. Jane Duncan - Prof Of Journalism at Dept Of Journalism, Film And Television At University Of Johannesburg
Today at 12:37
Changes to the Economic Cluster: Is this good for investors? Changes to the Rand? Outlook?
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Isaah Mhlanga - Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes
Today at 12:41
Taxi War: Regulations amended - Cata and Codeta can now operate out of Belville.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Kaylynn Palm- EWN Reporter
Today at 12:52
Sports Wrap with Tholakele.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Tholakele Mnganga- EWN Sport Journalist- IN STUDIO
Today at 12:56
Spreading good news with Brent Lindeque!
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Brent Lindeque, founder of Good Things Guy
Today at 18:09
Reflecting on the appointment of Enoch Godongwana as the new finance minister
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Isaah Mhlanga - Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes
Today at 18:13
Local currency reaction to changes of SA's finance ministers
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Matete Thulare - Head of FX Execution at RMB
Today at 18:15
British streaming service BritBox launches in SA
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Reemah Sakaan - CEO at BritBox International
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gary McNamara - null at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
ZOOM Friday File Loxtonia Cider
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Larry Whitfield - Founder and chief cider maker at Loxtonia
Latest Local
'The biggest change is Ramaphosa moving state security to the Presidency' Political analyst Professor Tinyiko Maluleke and the listeners react to President Cyril Ramaphosa's Cabinet reshuffle. 6 August 2021 10:48 AM
Former President Jacob Zuma admitted to hospital for observation In a statement, the Department of Correctional Services says Zuma is going for an annual routine medical check-up. 6 August 2021 8:53 AM
Enoch Godongwana's appointment is disappointing - Lumkile Mondi Nehawu deputy president Mike Shingange, Business Unity South Africa Vice president Martin Kingston and Lumkile Mondi react to the... 6 August 2021 8:34 AM
View all Local
New ministers for health, finance and defence as Ramaphosa rings the changes President Cyril Ramaphosa says they are doing away with the ministry of state security and placing political responsibility for th... 5 August 2021 9:59 PM
WATCH LIVE: President Ramaphosa announces Cabinet changes at 9pm tonight The Presidency has announced that President Cyril Ramaphosa will make an announcement on changes to the national executive. 5 August 2021 8:25 PM
'Cabinet reshuffle happening at last - after lots of ANC wheeling and dealing' Bruce Whitfield interviews analyst Lumkile Mondi ahead of President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement on Thursday evening. 5 August 2021 6:43 PM
View all Politics
Nigeria's challenger bank Kuda not eyeing SA with expansion drive. For now... Kuda has raised $55 million in its latest funding round. The Money Show interviews Group COO Ryan Laubscher. 5 August 2021 8:51 PM
'JSE is better performing than London Stock Exchange over last ten years' Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Dr Leila Fourie about the Johannesburg Stock Exchange's interim results and future plans. 5 August 2021 7:48 PM
Telkom appoints Serame Taukobong (consumer business chief) as CEO-designate Bruce Whitfield talks to incoming CEO Serame Taukobong about what the future holds for Telkom. 4 August 2021 8:47 PM
View all Business
Mom shares tricks on how to clean filthy white sneakers Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 5 August 2021 9:42 AM
WATCH: Russian blogger furious at Mzansi's love for eating russians Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 5 August 2021 9:20 AM
'2 increases in 6 months!': Funeral insurance costs rise alongside Covid deaths The Money Show interviews consumer ninja Wendy Knowler about the increase in premiums for funeral policies. 4 August 2021 8:27 PM
View all Lifestyle
[PREVIEW] Springboks vs Lions: 'SA still suffering a bit from lack of game time' Africa Melane interviews senior rugby journalist Gavin Rich. 6 August 2021 10:18 AM
SA Rugby set to defend itself and Rassie over World Rugby misconduct charges Sport24 deputy editor Sbu Mjikeliso says it's very tricky because the video was intended for World Rugby officials Joe Schmidt and... 4 August 2021 2:12 PM
WATCH: High jumpers in tears as they decide to share gold medal Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 2 August 2021 8:55 AM
View all Sport
WATCH LIVE: Shona Ferguson funeral service Ferguson passed away last week due to Covid-19 complications. 4 August 2021 8:43 AM
Joe Nina shares his 80s and 90s inspired playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 2 August 2021 4:25 PM
We will invest our prize money and draw a salary - Hush The 2021 winners of the pan-African Old Mutual Amazing Voices crown say they bonded more and learnt a lot of things about music du... 30 July 2021 3:02 PM
View all Entertainment
IMF approves record R9-trillion to help countries deal with pandemic fallout Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Chief Economist, Alexander Forbes) about how the $650 bn SDR allocation will work. 3 August 2021 7:39 PM
What makes crypto so volatile, is it Elon Musk? Colin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to help you understand how cryptocurrency works. 3 August 2021 5:30 AM
Discovery Health's plan for an effective COVID-19 vaccine rollout What could Discovery Health's vaccine strategy mean for you? 30 July 2021 12:50 PM
View all World
Nigeria's challenger bank Kuda not eyeing SA with expansion drive. For now... Kuda has raised $55 million in its latest funding round. The Money Show interviews Group COO Ryan Laubscher. 5 August 2021 8:51 PM
Absa Bank Kenya breaks tradition and goes out looking to help grow SMEs Business Banking Director Elizabeth Wasunna-Ochwa believes all strata of society want opportunity and access to the market. 29 July 2021 10:09 AM
SMMEs in South Africa: Enterprise Supply Developments need to up their game The days of implementing Enterprise and Supplier Development as a tick box exercise are over... Now, it's about making an impact. 29 July 2021 9:11 AM
View all Africa
[PREVIEW] Springboks vs Lions: 'SA still suffering a bit from lack of game time' Africa Melane interviews senior rugby journalist Gavin Rich. 6 August 2021 10:18 AM
How Gift of the Givers attains huge 'brand' awareness with zero marketing budget Gift of the Givers may be an unintentional brand, but we all know it - advertising expert Andy Rice on The Money Show. 3 August 2021 9:04 PM
Oxford professor Ian Goldin lays down optimistic vision of the future post-Covid Bruce Whitfield interviews Professor Ian Goldin (Oxford) about his book "Rescue: From Global Crisis to a Better World". 2 August 2021 7:56 PM
View all Opinion
COVID-19: South Africa records 13,777 new cases and 458 deaths

6 August 2021 7:04 AM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Department of Health
#Covid19
Thirdwave

The Health Department says 8,377,606 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.

South Africa has recorded 13,777 new Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 2,497,665.

458 more people have died after contracting the coronavirus bringing the national death toll to 73,873 since the beginning of the pandemic.

RELATED: South Africa records 8,988 new cases and 555 deaths

The cumulative number of recoveries now stands at 2,268,085 with a recovery rate of 90,8%.

The total number of vaccines administered is 8,377,606 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.




6 August 2021 7:04 AM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Department of Health
#Covid19
Thirdwave

More from Local

'The biggest change is Ramaphosa moving state security to the Presidency'

6 August 2021 10:48 AM

Political analyst Professor Tinyiko Maluleke and the listeners react to President Cyril Ramaphosa's Cabinet reshuffle.

Read More

Former President Jacob Zuma admitted to hospital for observation

6 August 2021 8:53 AM

In a statement, the Department of Correctional Services says Zuma is going for an annual routine medical check-up.

Read More

Enoch Godongwana's appointment is disappointing - Lumkile Mondi

6 August 2021 8:34 AM

Nehawu deputy president Mike Shingange, Business Unity South Africa Vice president Martin Kingston and Lumkile Mondi react to the cabinet reshuffle.

Read More

'JSE is better performing than London Stock Exchange over last ten years'

5 August 2021 7:48 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Dr Leila Fourie about the Johannesburg Stock Exchange's interim results and future plans.

Read More

'Cabinet reshuffle happening at last - after lots of ANC wheeling and dealing'

5 August 2021 6:43 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews analyst Lumkile Mondi ahead of President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement on Thursday evening.

Read More

Our vehicles are repaired daily - SAPS

5 August 2021 6:19 PM

Spokesperson Colonel Athlenda Mathe says they have introduced the transversal system that speeds up the outsourcing and improves turnaround time.

Read More

'Estate agents should ensure they have latest rules before you sign to purchase'

5 August 2021 4:35 PM

Association of Residential Communities president Jeff Gilmour discusses the rights and responsibilities when buying into a residential community.

Read More

Inquiry: City of Tshwane dismally failed to supply Hammanskraal with safe water

5 August 2021 4:14 PM

The inquiry was commissioned by new kid on the block Action SA, which held hearings in April about the state of water in that community.

Read More

Gauteng SAPS probe officers captured on video manhandling Krugersdorp pupil

5 August 2021 3:34 PM

Officials have confirmed that the incident took place in the Krugersdorp CBD on Tuesday.

Read More

'Let's get people to have jabs or use mobile COVID-19 vaccination sites'

5 August 2021 2:49 PM

BreadCrumbs Founder Leigh Crymble says that behavioural nudges to boost COVID-19 vaccines will work with certain groups but should be used carefully to avoid making the hesitant more hesitant.

Read More

EWN Highlights

Ipid probing alleged police manhandling of teen girl in Krugersdorp
6 August 2021 11:15 AM

6 August 2021 11:15 AM

SAHRC to launch national investigative hearing into July riots
6 August 2021 10:58 AM

6 August 2021 10:58 AM

Communications Dept gets 14th minister in 27 years as Ndabeni-Abrahams exits
6 August 2021 10:52 AM

6 August 2021 10:52 AM

