Enoch Godongwana's appointment is disappointing - Lumkile Mondi
President Cyril Ramaphosa's cabinet reshuffle has been met with mixed reactions.
The cabinet shakeup saw Ramaphosa make four critical changes to his Cabinet affecting finance, defence, health and state security.
Ramaphosa appointed Enoch Godongwana as finance minister, Thandi Modise as minister of defence and Dr Joe Phaahla as minister of health.
Speaking to Clement Manyathela on 702 Breakfast, Business Unity South Africa vice president Martin Kingston says they welcome the appointment of Godongwana.
We welcome the arrival of Enoch Godongwana, we know him extremely well after working with him for many years. We will give the support he needs to meet those objectives as takes on his tenure as minister of finance.Martin Kingston, Vice president - Business Unity South Africa
The first deputy president of Nehawu Mike Shingange says they are delighted with the stability in the vacancies that were existing in the department of health.
We welcome the appointment of Minister Joe Phaahla because he has been understudying two ministers by being a deputy minister for over seven years. We think he has the capabilities to do that.Mike Shingange, First Deputy President - Nehawu
We don't think there will be any difference between him and Tito Mboweni, in fact, our view is that Tito Mboweni and Enoch Godongwana are the two sides of the same coin.Mike Shingange, First Deputy President - Nehawu
Meanwhile, Senior Lecturer at Wits School Of Economics and Business Science Lumkile Mondi it is not surprising that Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula was let go.
It is a very disappointing and very poor appointment of a president who had stood on a belief to many South Africans that he will be different from the Zuma regime by appointing tainted people.Lumkile Mondi, Senior lecturer - Wits School of Economics and Business Science
Listen to the full interview below:
Source : Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
More from Local
'The biggest change is Ramaphosa moving state security to the Presidency'
Political analyst Professor Tinyiko Maluleke and the listeners react to President Cyril Ramaphosa's Cabinet reshuffle.Read More
Former President Jacob Zuma admitted to hospital for observation
In a statement, the Department of Correctional Services says Zuma is going for an annual routine medical check-up.Read More
COVID-19: South Africa records 13,777 new cases and 458 deaths
The Health Department says 8,377,606 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.Read More
'JSE is better performing than London Stock Exchange over last ten years'
Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Dr Leila Fourie about the Johannesburg Stock Exchange's interim results and future plans.Read More
'Cabinet reshuffle happening at last - after lots of ANC wheeling and dealing'
Bruce Whitfield interviews analyst Lumkile Mondi ahead of President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement on Thursday evening.Read More
Our vehicles are repaired daily - SAPS
Spokesperson Colonel Athlenda Mathe says they have introduced the transversal system that speeds up the outsourcing and improves turnaround time.Read More
'Estate agents should ensure they have latest rules before you sign to purchase'
Association of Residential Communities president Jeff Gilmour discusses the rights and responsibilities when buying into a residential community.Read More
Inquiry: City of Tshwane dismally failed to supply Hammanskraal with safe water
The inquiry was commissioned by new kid on the block Action SA, which held hearings in April about the state of water in that community.Read More
Gauteng SAPS probe officers captured on video manhandling Krugersdorp pupil
Officials have confirmed that the incident took place in the Krugersdorp CBD on Tuesday.Read More