Former President Jacob Zuma admitted to hospital for observation
Former president Jacob Zuma has been admitted to a hospital outside the Estcourt Correctional Centre where he's been serving his 15-month jail term in KwaZulu-Natal.
In a statement, the Department of Correctional Services says Zuma is going for an annual routine medical check-up.
Without disclosing the nature of his illness, the statement stated that Zuma required medical care from the South African Military Health Services.
Jacob Zuma admitted to hospital. His foundation says it’s an “annual routine medical check up”, so no cause for alarm. #SouthAfrica pic.twitter.com/VtkjwkOqrB— Rachael Akidi (@rakidi) August 6, 2021
The Foundation confirms the statement by Correctional Services that indeed H.E President Zuma is in Hospital outside the prison.— JGZuma Foundation (Official) (@JGZ_Foundation) August 6, 2021
The 79 year old, 1st prisoner of the ConCourt, jailed without trial is attending to his annual medical routine check up. No need to be alarmed,...yet.
Source : Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
More from Local
'The biggest change is Ramaphosa moving state security to the Presidency'
Political analyst Professor Tinyiko Maluleke and the listeners react to President Cyril Ramaphosa's Cabinet reshuffle.Read More
Enoch Godongwana's appointment is disappointing - Lumkile Mondi
Nehawu deputy president Mike Shingange, Business Unity South Africa Vice president Martin Kingston and Lumkile Mondi react to the cabinet reshuffle.Read More
COVID-19: South Africa records 13,777 new cases and 458 deaths
The Health Department says 8,377,606 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.Read More
'JSE is better performing than London Stock Exchange over last ten years'
Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Dr Leila Fourie about the Johannesburg Stock Exchange's interim results and future plans.Read More
'Cabinet reshuffle happening at last - after lots of ANC wheeling and dealing'
Bruce Whitfield interviews analyst Lumkile Mondi ahead of President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement on Thursday evening.Read More
Our vehicles are repaired daily - SAPS
Spokesperson Colonel Athlenda Mathe says they have introduced the transversal system that speeds up the outsourcing and improves turnaround time.Read More
'Estate agents should ensure they have latest rules before you sign to purchase'
Association of Residential Communities president Jeff Gilmour discusses the rights and responsibilities when buying into a residential community.Read More
Inquiry: City of Tshwane dismally failed to supply Hammanskraal with safe water
The inquiry was commissioned by new kid on the block Action SA, which held hearings in April about the state of water in that community.Read More
Gauteng SAPS probe officers captured on video manhandling Krugersdorp pupil
Officials have confirmed that the incident took place in the Krugersdorp CBD on Tuesday.Read More