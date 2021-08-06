'The biggest change is Ramaphosa moving state security to the Presidency'
President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday announced a Cabinet reshuffle after much pressure to reassess his executive members.
This included the replacement of the former health minister Zweli Mkhize, who was implicated in the Digital Vibes scandal, and Enoch Godongwana as finance minister following Tito Mboweni's resignation.
Political analyst Professor Tinyiko Maluleke reacted to the Cabinet reshuffle on The Clement Manyathela Show.
It is not really a reshuffle but a change in portfolios, there were a few changes like the coming in of Godongwana; the existing of the former minister of defence, and the coming in of Thandi Modise and a few other deputies who were not in.Prof Tinyiko Maluleke, Political analyst
The biggest change is the moving of state security to the Presidency.Prof Tinyiko Maluleke, Political analyst
It is the sleeping giant of the South African cabinet portfolios in many ways. It is what makes or breaks many other countries in the world for a reason and it could easily become a managed pillar for us if managed better than it has been until now.Prof Tinyiko Maluleke, Political analyst
Maluleke questioned the reason behind the president's decision to keep the likes of Lindiwe Sisulu and Ayanda Dlodlo in the Cabinet.
But you and I know, Nickolaus, that the Cabinet reshuffle as well as the quote you read right now, that it is actually about the party more than just governing. They are about the politics within the party more than they are of public interest.Prof Tinyiko Maluleke, Political analyst
The elective conference of the African National Congress ( ANC) is coming up and the president has to make sure he gets re-elected. He has to place people around him who he thinks will help make that possible but at the same time, he has the difficult task of picking a party that is falling apart.Prof Tinyiko Maluleke, Political analyst
Listeners had mixed reactions towards the reshuffle, with many not convinced that the deputies will not do much change in the country.
I think this was a well-balanced Cabinet reshuffle, I like it in terms of gender. There are more women in there, however, when you are cleaning you do not take out a few rotten potatoes from the sack, you take all of them out. So, why did the president leave two?Tebello, Caller
I don’t see the difference between the new Cabinet and the old, I really believe they will produce the same outcomes except for the intelligence and state security which I believe is being overhauled.John, Caller
Listen to the full interview below...
