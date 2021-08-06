[PREVIEW] Springboks vs Lions: 'SA still suffering a bit from lack of game time'

Today at 11:35 Sex and relationships focus: What does Sex mean to you?...CONTINUES... The Clement Manyathela Show

Guests

Tiffany Mugo

Kim Windvogel - Co-author at Touch (book)

Today at 12:05 Minister of Health Joe Phaahla briefs media on COVID-19 and provides updates on the vaccine rollout. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Kevin Brandt, Eyewitness News reporter

Today at 12:10 Former President Jacob Zuma has been admitted to an outside hospital for medical observation. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Singabakho Nxumalo- Correctional Services National Spokesperson

Today at 12:15 Cabinet Reshuffle: New Communications Minister- Instabilty of this portfolio and what it means for the country. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Leon Louw - Executive Director at Free Market Foundation

Today at 12:23 Cabinet Reshuffle: Centralization of power? What are the dangers of intelligence sitting in the presidency? The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Prof. Jane Duncan - Prof Of Journalism at Dept Of Journalism, Film And Television At University Of Johannesburg

Today at 12:37 Changes to the Economic Cluster: Is this good for investors? Changes to the Rand? Outlook? The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Isaah Mhlanga - Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes

Today at 12:41 Taxi War: Regulations amended - Cata and Codeta can now operate out of Belville. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Kaylynn Palm- EWN Reporter

Today at 12:52 Sports Wrap with Tholakele. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Tholakele Mnganga- EWN Sport Journalist- IN STUDIO

Today at 12:56 Spreading good news with Brent Lindeque! The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Brent Lindeque, founder of Good Things Guy

Today at 18:09 Reflecting on the appointment of Enoch Godongwana as the new finance minister The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Isaah Mhlanga - Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes

Today at 18:13 Local currency reaction to changes of SA's finance ministers The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Matete Thulare - Head of FX Execution at RMB

Today at 18:15 British streaming service BritBox launches in SA The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Reemah Sakaan - CEO at BritBox International

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Gary McNamara - null at Sanlam Private Wealth

