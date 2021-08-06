Godongwana understands the policy space and the markets - Economist
President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday appointed Enoch Godongwana as the new finance minister.
"I have also accepted a long-standing request by Minister Tito Mboweni to be excused from his position," Ramaphosas said.
What effect will this have on the economic cluster?
Alexander Forbes chief economist Isaah Mhlanga has more.
He is new in the finance ministry but in terms of policy he is an old hand, we are likely to be in stable hands, quite steady. I could point to a couple of his recent policy engagements pronouncements that can demonstrate. If you go back to the 2017 ANC economic policy conference, we had two important policy discussions. and He played a key part in making sure we don't get a of it.Isaah Mhlanga, Chief economist - Alexander Forbes
The first one was the expropriation of land without compensation. He played a key role in making sure that we don't get a more extreme version of it by inserting those most important ways that we ended without negatively impacting other sectors of the economy and food security. That changed that piece of policy to something that was amenable.Isaah Mhlanga, Chief economist - Alexander Forbes
The second one was with prescribed assets. He pushed back against prescription against assets and they didn't eventually make it into the final resolutions of the ruling party. In addition to that, the nationalisation of the Reserve Bank, he pushed back against that which is something that is positive from an investor point of view.Isaah Mhlanga, Chief economist - Alexander Forbes
He understands the policy space, he understands the markets but he has also been speaking with international investors of all kinds, which means he can engage on matters of the economy and policy in any environmentIsaah Mhlanga, Chief economist - Alexander Forbes
National Treasury is an institution, it's not a space where an individual can go and make decisions without those decisions being checked. There are a lot of technocrats that are blind to politics, who just do what is required to make sure that our finances are managed appropriately.Isaah Mhlanga, Chief economist - Alexander Forbes
Listen below for the full interview...
