Today at 16:10
Enoch Godongwana appointed Finance Minister
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Duma Gqubule - Economics & Founder at Centre for Economic Development and Transformation
Today at 16:20
The Limpopo Division of the High Court hears Rosina Komape and Others v. Minister of Basic Education and Others case of 2015 in Polokwane
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Faranaaz Veriava head of the education rights programme at SECTION27
Today at 16:50
Court to hear bid to place Mango airlines under business rescue
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Jordan Butler, Mango Pilot Association chair
Today at 17:10
#VaccineRollOutSA update: SAMRC: J&J vaccine protects against death by up to 96%
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Prof Linda - Gail Bekker - Head Of The Desmond Tutu Hiv Centre at UCT
Today at 17:20
Clitches as the first day of the R350 grant application
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Paseka Letsatsi - Head of Communications at Sassa (South African Social Security Agency)
Today at 18:09
Reflecting on the appointment of Enoch Godongwana as the new finance minister
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Isaah Mhlanga - Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes
Richard Calland
Today at 18:13
Local currency reaction to changes of SA's finance ministers
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Matete Thulare - Head of FX Execution at RMB
Today at 18:14
Motsepe and Absa launch green energy fund
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Brian Dames - CEO at African Rainbow Energy
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gary McNamara - null at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
ZOOM Friday File Loxtonia Cider
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Larry Whitfield - Founder and chief cider maker at Loxtonia
Godongwana understands the policy space and the markets - Economist

6 August 2021 1:31 PM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
Enoch Godongwana
finance minster
President Cyril Ramaphosa
economic cluster
Minister of Finance Tito Mboweni

Alexander Forbes chief economist Isaah Mhlanga says the National Treasury is not a space where an individual can go and make decisions without them being checked.

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday appointed Enoch Godongwana as the new finance minister.

"I have also accepted a long-standing request by Minister Tito Mboweni to be excused from his position," Ramaphosas said.

What effect will this have on the economic cluster?

Alexander Forbes chief economist Isaah Mhlanga has more.

He is new in the finance ministry but in terms of policy he is an old hand, we are likely to be in stable hands, quite steady. I could point to a couple of his recent policy engagements pronouncements that can demonstrate. If you go back to the 2017 ANC economic policy conference, we had two important policy discussions. and He played a key part in making sure we don't get a of it.

Isaah Mhlanga, Chief economist - Alexander Forbes

The first one was the expropriation of land without compensation. He played a key role in making sure that we don't get a more extreme version of it by inserting those most important ways that we ended without negatively impacting other sectors of the economy and food security. That changed that piece of policy to something that was amenable.

Isaah Mhlanga, Chief economist - Alexander Forbes

The second one was with prescribed assets. He pushed back against prescription against assets and they didn't eventually make it into the final resolutions of the ruling party. In addition to that, the nationalisation of the Reserve Bank, he pushed back against that which is something that is positive from an investor point of view.

Isaah Mhlanga, Chief economist - Alexander Forbes

He understands the policy space, he understands the markets but he has also been speaking with international investors of all kinds, which means he can engage on matters of the economy and policy in any environment

Isaah Mhlanga, Chief economist - Alexander Forbes

National Treasury is an institution, it's not a space where an individual can go and make decisions without those decisions being checked. There are a lot of technocrats that are blind to politics, who just do what is required to make sure that our finances are managed appropriately.

Isaah Mhlanga, Chief economist - Alexander Forbes

Listen below for the full interview...




