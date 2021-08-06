Streaming issues? Report here
We're in lockdown but we've got to to dream, be ourselves again - Amanda Black

6 August 2021 3:18 PM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
Kwesta
Amanda Black
#702unplugged
Kutheni Na

The multi-award-winning musician says isolation took a toll on her and the reason a song is called 'Mnyama' is because of where she was.

Multi-award-winning recording artist in the music industry Amanda Black has re-emerged with a powerful hit single Kutheni Na, featuring Kwesta off her forthcoming third album Mnyama. The single launches the pre-order of the highly anticipated musical offering.

Kutheni Na is produced by Christer Kobedi and Vaughan Fourie.

Amanda is known for her hit singles Amazulu, Thandwa Ndim, Ndizele Wena and Vuka among others. She has performed on various stages around the world and worked with distinguished artists.

She tells Azania Mosaka more on #702Unplugged.

I've been trying to cope. We are all in lockdown but we've got to try and dream again, be ourselves again. I have learned a lot about myself in the studio this time

Amanda Black, Musician

This isolation took a toll on me. The reason the song is called Mnyama is because of where I was. Kwesta for me has always been down to earth, been real, those are the kinds of people I like. I am happy that it was in this song _Kutheni Na _where we were both vulnerable, how we all feel.

Amanda Black, Musician

The song I made with J'Something is such a special song. It's huge to say I will do a gospel song.

Amanda Black, Musician

Listen below for the full interview...




