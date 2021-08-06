We're in lockdown but we've got to to dream, be ourselves again - Amanda Black

Today at 16:10 Enoch Godongwana appointed Finance Minister Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Duma Gqubule - Economics & Founder at Centre for Economic Development and Transformation

Today at 16:20 The Limpopo Division of the High Court hears Rosina Komape and Others v. Minister of Basic Education and Others case of 2015 in Polokwane Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Faranaaz Veriava head of the education rights programme at SECTION27

Today at 16:50 Court to hear bid to place Mango airlines under business rescue Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Jordan Butler, Mango Pilot Association chair

Today at 17:10 #VaccineRollOutSA update: SAMRC: J&J vaccine protects against death by up to 96% Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Prof Linda - Gail Bekker - Head Of The Desmond Tutu Hiv Centre at UCT

Today at 17:20 Clitches as the first day of the R350 grant application Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Paseka Letsatsi - Head of Communications at Sassa (South African Social Security Agency)

Today at 18:09 Reflecting on the appointment of Enoch Godongwana as the new finance minister The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Isaah Mhlanga - Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes

Richard Calland

Today at 18:13 Local currency reaction to changes of SA's finance ministers The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Matete Thulare - Head of FX Execution at RMB

Today at 18:14 Motsepe and Absa launch green energy fund The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Brian Dames - CEO at African Rainbow Energy

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Gary McNamara - null at Sanlam Private Wealth

