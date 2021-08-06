I was happy to be expelled from school, I was going to fail - Lillian Dube





Lillian Dube is a veteran actress best known for starring in several acclaimed television shows such as Soul City, Generations, Intersexions, and Skwizas to name a few.

Dube started her acting career in the 1980s and has excelled in capturing the audiences with her many characters from comedic to serious delivery of the message.

Dube shared her view on failure as she spoke about being expelled from school on something she was accused of doing and her changing jobs often when she was younger due to being fired.

I was expelled from school in 1973 for being in my dorm room with a young man who was assisting me as I was not feeling well, I had a boil on my left thigh. Lillian Dube, Veteran Actress

There is no way we would have done anything, the boil was on my left leg for God's sake but he stayed with me that day till I felt better and left but they did not want to hear my story leading to me being expelled. Lillian Dube, Veteran Actress

RELATED: I was born an actress. Mom said I started speaking at 10 months - Lillian Dube

Dube went on to explain that she lied to her parents about being expelled, informing them that the school was being redecorated.

I was so happy I was expelled because I was going to fail, remember I was from the ‘Bantu education’ era where we were being taught in Sesotho, so when I got expelled I was happy. Lillian Dube, Actress

Dube went on to share the story of having multiple jobs and her failure in keeping them, she added that she never knew that acting would become her life but can identify when she first realised she enjoyed acting and that was when she was moved to another school after being expelled.

I have always loved acting but never knew it was going to be my life. Lillian Dube, Actress

When I received that job at the nursing home, I was so good at it that I did it as if I was born for it because I was so grateful. Lillian Dube, Actress

Dube is currently starring in the new television series called “Nqobile".

It is such a beautiful story that I have not brought myself to watch it as I cry all the time because it's such a sad story but I will have to say big ups to the director Adze Ugah I never knew I would play say a role. Lillian Dube, Actress

Listen to the full interview below...